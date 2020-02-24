Arrest made in response to north side apparent shooting

A 24-year-old man is in the Cerro Gordo County jail in relation to a shooting incident that happened late Monday morning on the city's north side.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before noon today on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm, according to a press release issued Monday night by the Mason City Police.

Officers recovered evidence from the scene that indicated that a gun had been fired and they believe that a man was shot but left the area before officers arrived, according to the release.

Later that day, at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the same neighborhood on a report of suspicious activity. A vehicle that was seen leaving the area was stopped by officers and two men were detained.

The passenger of the vehicle, Derrick Norfleet Young, of Mason City, was charged with felony intimidation with a dangerous weapon as a result of the investigation into the earlier shooting.

No charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The victim of Monday’s shooting has not been located and the case is still under investigation.

