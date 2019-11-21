An Oregon man has been arrested in connection with a June 2018 shooting incident in Mason City.
Jacob Wilson, 27, of Gold Hill, Oregon, was arrested in Oregon on a warrant issued for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He was extradited to Iowa and is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
The arrest stems from a report of a passenger in a vehicle firing a gun at another car. A Cerro Gordo Sheriff's deputy stopped the car, the occupants were interviewed and the gun seized.
An investigation including an examination of the gun and DNA testing yielded warrants for Wilson and Robert Lewis Buckner, 28, of Mason City.
Buckner's is also a felony warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mason City Police Department or their local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.