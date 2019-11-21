{{featured_button_text}}

An Oregon man has been arrested in connection with a June 2018 shooting incident in Mason City.

Jacob Wilson, 27, of Gold Hill, Oregon, was arrested in Oregon on a warrant issued for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He was extradited to Iowa and is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

Jacob Wilson

The arrest stems from a report of a passenger in a vehicle firing a gun at another car. A Cerro Gordo Sheriff's deputy stopped the car, the occupants were interviewed and the gun seized.

An investigation including an examination of the gun and DNA testing yielded warrants for Wilson and Robert Lewis Buckner, 28, of Mason City.

Buckner's is also a felony warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mason City Police Department or their local law enforcement.   

