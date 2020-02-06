Arrest made in connection with fatal September crash in Mason City

A Janesville, Wisconsin, man has been charged in for his role in a crash last fall in Mason City that killed a Dumont woman and injured two others.

Tomas James Berk, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle, according to a release from the Mason City Police Department.

In the crash, 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign died after being ejected when a 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by Berk, left the roadway and rolled over east of Mason City on California Avenue, near Highway 122 on Sept. 27, the release stated.

Mason City Police and Fire Departments responded to an emergency call at approximately 10:44 p.m. to find two persons had been ejected from a rolled over vehicle while two more were found still inside.

Berk and 18-year-old Dominic Clifford were hospitalized for their injuries. Another unnamed minor passenger was treated at MercyOne and released.

Police say lab results indicated Berk had one or more controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.

