Army National Guard launches railway operation in Manly

If you passed through Manly recently, you might have noticed a fleet of military vehicles.

That is because the Army National Guard's 1133rd Transportation Company is preparing to go on deployment.

"This is one of the steps we have to take to get our equipment ready to get shipped out," said Staff Sergeant Randy Hakes.

Servicemen and railway workers were loading equipment on rail cars Tuesday. Hakes called it the "circus method," where vehicles and equipment are moved down the track and then secured. It is one of the largest railroad operations in 20 years.

"When we go on this mission we will be on an active duty mission, but still National Guardsmen," said Captain Seth Van Steenwyk. "The equipment requirements to go on Title 10, which is active Army, makes it so all this equipment had to be inspected and certified. The only practical way to move this big of equipment is by train."

Hakes and Master Staff Sergeant Trista Stangel have been organizing the move since early this year. Stangel says she has been more of the computer side, while Hakes has been the "muscle."

"We did a lot of fast planning, and there were a lot of different changes," Stangel said.

Equipment was loaded onto trains Tuesday, and will be again Wednesday.

"We can say we are going to Europe and taking a whole unit," said Hakes.

Van Steenwyk said all of the soldiers will be able to connect with families, and there will be good living conditions.

"The soldiers will be well taken care of on this deployment. It will really be a really proud mission to serve on," said Van Steenwyk.

Stangel said they have not deployed all of the 1133rd unit equipment since the early 2000s. Since that time, not a lot of people have used the railroad to move equipment.

"With all the different ins and outs and people coming in and out of the Army, it's a big deal because a lot of us nowadays haven't seen the equipment move on rail," said Stangel.

The operation received a visit from high-ranking officers, including Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn.

"It gives them a big overview. They were really worried about this. This task is kind of dangerous, and there's never been this type of railroad operations for quite a while," said Hakes. "It's pretty new to them too, and safety is a huge concern."