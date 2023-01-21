Arizona murder suspect arrested in Charles City

DONALD A. PROMNITZ
For The Globe Gazette
CHARLES CITY – U.S. Marshals have arrested an Arizona man on suspicion of murder in Charles City, according to a press release from the Tuscon Police Department.
On Friday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Charles City Police Department located 23-year-old Trevontea Howard-Brown at a residence. Howard-Brown reportedly barricaded himself into the residence, but was taken into custody and booked into the Floyd County Jail on a first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charge. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
Howard-Brown was wanted for murder in a killing that took place near the University of Arizona campus in Tuscon on April 28. At approximately 2 a.m. that day, police found Harrison Weber, 24, with gunshot trauma along with a second victim, a 21-year-old man, after an officer was flagged down near the university regarding a shooting.
Harrison Weber died at the scene. It is believed the shooting arose after a confrontation between Howard-Brown and the victims. Howard-Brown was identified as a suspect, but went on the run, eluding law enforcement for nearly nine months.
"The Tucson Police Department sincerely appreciates the assistance of the US Marshals Service Tucson Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and the Charles City Police Department as well as the Tucson community and our local media partners," the release said.
Cities With the Biggest Increase in Housing Inventory
Cities With the Biggest Increase in Housing Inventory
Photo Credit: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic brought dramatic changes to the U.S. housing market. At the onset of the pandemic, housing sales and
new construction initially stalled due to economic uncertainty. But as the U.S. entered survival mode and the federal funds rate was lowered drastically, home buying and building resumed. The popularization and widespread acceptance of remote work not only incentivized Americans to prioritize their space (and home offices), but allowed individuals to seek housing outside of their typical boundaries, increasing demand and contributing to inflated house prices.
Andy Dean Photography
The federal funds rate experienced its largest annual increase in over 30 years
Although the federal funds rate was initially lowered in order to support spending in other areas to aid a suffering economy, this dip only lasted so long. After a 1.5% net decrease in 2020 and no rate changes in 2021, 2022 experienced its largest hike in over 30 years, with an overall net increase of 4.25%. In
efforts to control raging inflation that began in 2021 and continued through 2022, the Federal Reserve initiated a series of the most aggressive rate hikes in decades. First, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter point in March 2022, followed by a half point in May. June received a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, which was repeated in July, September, and November, before a final half point in December.
While the federal funds rate doesn’t directly control interest rates on home loans, it influences how much it costs banks to borrow money from each other. This in turn affects mortgage rates—helping to explain their
dramatic increase over the past year. By making borrowing more expensive, fewer people are able to participate, causing a ripple effect in the housing market.
US housing inventory is showing signs of growth after years of steady decline
While high mortgage rates are a significant barrier for potential home buyers, they do their part to increase housing inventory. The
low interest rates and high demand environment of 2020 and 2021 contributed to the significant decline of housing inventory between January 2020 and December 2021, which dropped from nearly 1.3 million to just over 650,000 homes, according to data from Redfin. This aligns with a larger trend over the past two decades: from May 2012 to January 2022, U.S. housing inventory dropped from 2,194,184 available homes to 629,904—a net decrease of over 1.5 million.
However, with rising mortgage rates and an
increase in home construction during COVID, U.S. housing inventory is finally showing signs of growth after years of steady decline. From January 2022 to October 2022, U.S. housing inventory increased from 629,904 to 1,173,927 available homes. While housing inventory is still below pre-pandemic levels (in March 2020, housing inventory stood at 1,365,211), this recent growth is promising for future homebuyers seeking lower asking prices.
The western US experienced the largest increases in housing inventory over the past year
Although housing inventory is increasing throughout the U.S. overall, certain geographic regions have seen faster growth than others. The western U.S. experienced the largest increases in housing inventory from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022. Six states in the western region ranked within the top 10 of all 50 states, with Nevada (+74.7%) topping the charts. Utah and Washington weren’t far behind, experiencing positive changes of 63.0% and 60.8% respectively.
This trend of housing inventory gains in the west applies to cities of all sizes, along with certain cities in states like Florida, Michigan, and Texas, which make attractive places to buy a home due to their growing job markets and affordable costs of living.
To determine the locations with the biggest increases in housing inventory, researchers at
Construction Coverage analyzed the latest data from Redfin’s Data Center. The researchers ranked cities by the year-over-year percentage increase in housing inventory. In the event of a tie, the city with the bigger total change in average monthly housing inventory was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. cities with the biggest increase in housing inventory.
Small and midsize cities with the biggest increase in housing inventory
15. San Diego, CA
Photo Credit: Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +29.1% Total change in housing inventory: +418 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 2.0 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 0.9
Shutterstock
14. San Jose, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +31.1% Total change in housing inventory: +228 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 1.8 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 0.9
Shutterstock
13. Denver, CO
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +32.3% Total change in housing inventory: +422 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 1.6 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 0.9
Shutterstock
12. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Natalia Bratslavsky / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +39.6% Total change in housing inventory: +511 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 1.7 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.1
Shutterstock
11. Sacramento, CA
Photo Credit: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +41.8% Total change in housing inventory: +367 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 2.0 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.0
Shutterstock
10. Detroit, MI
Photo Credit: Concrete Jungle Media / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +43.0% Total change in housing inventory: +727 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 5.9 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 4.2
Shutterstock
9. Fort Worth, TX
Photo Credit: Philip Lange / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +47.6% Total change in housing inventory: +802 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 2.3 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.3
Shutterstock
8. Fresno, CA
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +48.9% Total change in housing inventory: +258 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 1.9 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.0
Shutterstock
7. Bakersfield, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +49.1% Total change in housing inventory: +298 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 2.2 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.2
Shutterstock
6. Austin, TX
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +51.7% Total change in housing inventory: +1,224 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 3.8 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.7
Shutterstock
5. Tampa, FL
Photo Credit: Kevin J King / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +52.7% Total change in housing inventory: +677 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 2.6 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.2
Shutterstock
4. Phoenix, AZ
Photo Credit: Gregory E. Clifford / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +65.6% Total change in housing inventory: +2,116 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 3.3 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.3
Shutterstock
3. Las Vegas, NV
Photo Credit: trekandshoot / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +72.1% Total change in housing inventory: +2,147 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 4.3 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.5
Shutterstock
2. Aurora, CO
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +85.0% Total change in housing inventory: +429 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 1.6 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 0.6
Shutterstock
1. Mesa, AZ
Photo Credit: Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock
Percentage change in housing inventory: +87.9% Total change in housing inventory: +810 Months’ supply (Q3 2022): 3.2 Months’ supply (Q3 2021): 1.2
Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.