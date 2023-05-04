As temperatures finally seem to be on the rise, so does the pressure on local pool managers and recreation directors to make sure their facilities are ready to go for the summer.

Brian Pauly, Mason City superintendent of recreation, said things are moving along toward a tentative May 30 opening day.

"Obviously, it's an aging facility so when you look at the facility we look at everything," Pauly said. "We turn on the water to make sure there are no leaks and all the piping is in place."

Pauly said his department will clean both pool basins with a fire house along with un-winterizing the playground and shallow pool. He said not a whole lot is new this year compared with past years. No new swim, slide or dive equipment has been purchased. The lane lines and crosses will be repainted.

"We're just having a typical summer," Pauly said. "It's the same old, same old. We do have special activities throughout the year."

He mentioned a Father's Day swim and working with DJ Joe Malone of STAR 106 to help with the End of the Year Bash.

Pauly said he's comfortable with how staffing is going, always a concern at Iowa pools.

"We could always use more staff. I don't think you could find a pool in the state of Iowa that says they have enough lifeguards," he said. "But, if staffing goes as planned, we'll be okay this summer."

Pauly added that if people are still interested in working at the pool, especially as lifeguards, he'll be happy to take them.

The Clear Lake Aquatic Center will have to contend with the addition of the Everybody Plays Inclusive Park and Playground directly north of the pool and splashpad construction to the east when it tentatively opens May 27.

"That's going to kind of put a damper on things," said Adam Long, Clear Lake superintendent of recreation. "We're trying in the next week to put up netting around the north side of the fencing to try to keep some of that dirt out."

He expects construction on the playground to begin in a week or two. Long said the aquatic center didn't make any major purchases this off season, but did get new chairs for the party patio and revamped the concession stand. He added that the usual tasks were taken care of as well.

"The typical maintenance stuff," Long said. "We had to change out some water heaters. The parks and maintenance guys do a great job of getting all the mechanical stuff going."

Long, like Pauly, said he's comfortable with his staffing level. He said his biggest concern is getting the kids to get their offer sheets signed and returned.

"Staffing is looking really good," he said. "It's kind of nice now being in a situation where I've got a couple years under my belt and I know some of these kids. We're trying to create a good culture over there."

