The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in new business creation. It turns out that if a pandemic drives people indoors with little to do, a significant portion of those people will do something entrepreneurial.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 301 new business applications in Cerro Gordo County in 2021, a 25% increase over the previous year. This is slightly better than the statewide increase of 23%.

“Our findings strongly suggest the pandemic surge in business applications was followed by true employer business creation with significant labor market implications,” economists Ryan A. Decker and John Haltiwanger wrote in Atlantic magazine. With many losing their jobs, the pandemic provided the motive to start an entrepreneurial awakening.

We also seem to be in the middle of a surge in manufacturing employment. Just one example is the 100 new jobs created by the adaptive reuse of the old Shopko store for EV golf car assembly. During the first few months of COVID, American manufacturers cut about 1.3 million jobs. By the fall of 2022, manufacturers had added about 1.4 million jobs, a net gain of 67,000 jobs. The numbers could further rise as firms bring more manufacturing back home to reduce their exposure to Chinese supply chain issues.

There has also been a deluge of outdoor dining options. Before COVID-19, outdoor dining was more the exception. Now it is the rule. It is exciting to see the summertime hustle and bustle downtown. It has mostly moved inside in the winter, but it will not be long until spring when outdoor dining will be back in full force. The pandemic also saw a local surge in drive-through and take-out food service. Of all orders placed at U.S. fast-food restaurants in 2022, 85% were taken to go, according to the Wall Street Journal. That is up from roughly 76% in the years leading up to the pandemic. Among full-service restaurants, 33% of orders were to go in 2022 — nearly double pre-pandemic rates.

There has also been a dramatic shift toward downtown housing. In the last year more than 100 new downtown housing permits were issued. This is happening in part because of the office space made available by people working from home. Permits for multi-family housing skyrocketed last year. The 100 permits issued represent an immediate investment of $10 million in our neighborhoods. Permits for single family homes doubled.

Meetings have become more accessible and efficient. Zoom meetings, which were rare prior to COVID-19, are now commonplace. Hybrid models where you can participate from home are also common. For example, the public can participate in City Council meetings remotely or in person. For more information go to masoncity.net and click on “How To/View Council Meetings.”

The pandemic even showed us how robust and adaptive the English language is. Words and phrases that were not part of our daily vocabulary became common. How many of us knew what “zooming” or “social distancing” was prior to the pandemic? Even the actual term “COVID-19” is new.

None of this is in any way meant to minimize the tragedy of COVID-19. Many people lost their jobs, suffered illness and even death from COVID-19. This is obviously tragic. Our hearts are broken by the loss.

But the pandemic also helped our community once again demonstrate its remarkable resilience. Albert Einstein famously said, “In the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity.” That certainly has proven true for Mason City.

Bill Schickel is the Mayor of Mason City, Iowa. Contact him at mayor@masoncity.net.