Are North Iowa high school students working too much?

North Iowa is seeing the highest young adult labor force in at least 15 years.

Data from the Census Bureau shows that young adults aged 16-24 have a higher population in the work force now than they have since at least 2006. This data breaks down further to 16-19 year-olds; and while there are fewer people within this age range in North Iowa today compared to 2006, more people at a high school age are working than before.

In North Iowa, the number of 16-19-year-olds in the labor workforce took a steep drop between the 2006 and 2011 census, likely due to a number of factors, including the recession starting in 2008. But in the 2020 Census, the amount of teens in the labor force surpassed 2006 numbers by more than 3%. The unemployment rate for this age group decreased by about 6.5% in the North Iowa region.

Jesse Dougherty, the public information officer at Iowa Workforce Development, noted that there is no 2021 data for these groups because of COVID-19.

When walking through grocery stores and dining out, North Iowans are likely to see more young adults now than before. With rising inflation, thousands of companies hiring and greater immunity to illness in the younger populations, young adults have been working more.

For years, the effects of high school students holding a job has been studied, with various conclusions. But over the last decade it has been widely held by researchers that working is good for high school students-- up to a point.

Molly McElroy of the University of Washington published her findings in 2011, which showed that working during the school year can "impede high school performance and cause behavior problems."

Students with a part-time job during the school year are less likely to participate in extra-curricular activities that promote creativity, teamwork, character building, and improve self-esteem. Instead, working a part-time job can lead teenagers to behave like adults and participate in more drug use and delinquency.

This research goes on to say that working 20 hours a week leads to a significant decline in expectations in school and interest in education. In an article published in February by the Globe, Turning Leaf Counselor Kayla Tavenier commented on how high schoolers working has affected them in school:

"'Teenagers aren’t getting the chance to be teenagers' she noted, saying she has seen an uptick in teenagers working “intensive part-time jobs” and missing out on activities to go to work. She’s been seeing less students focusing on activities like prom or homecoming, and the increase in responsibility has furthered their depression and isolation."

With an increase in isolation and a decrease in extra-curricular activities because of the pandemic and taking on part-time work, it is likely North Iowan teens are struggling to find balance.

Iowa Child Labor Laws state that children under the age of 16 can work four hours a day, for up to 28 hours a week during the school year; they cannot work after 7 p.m.. For a high-school student getting out of school at three and heading straight to work, they find themselves with four hours to do homework, eat, clean up and relax before going to sleep for 8 hours.

These part-time restrictions do not exist for minors ages 16 and 17. Even with working restrictions, school and a part-time job are unsustainable for children. With the addition of AP or college classes, leisure activities, extra-curriculars and time with family, there simply aren't enough hours to balance it all.

There are many circumstances in which minors may take on a part-time job, but these hours come at the price of their education, and their childhood.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

