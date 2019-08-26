North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center is looking to give a local resident a new smile.
Full-arch restoration replaces an entire arch of teeth with implant-supported dentures that work as permanent, functional, and natural-looking teeth.
Dr. Lyell Hogg and Dr. Christopher Kepros, oral surgeons at North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, designed the Second Chance program to improve the health and quality of life for a local recipient who suffers from extensive tooth loss, damaged and decayed teeth, and does not have the means to afford proper treatment.
The first recipient of the dental center’s Second Chance program was Megan Rikala, 41, of Lake Mills. She was chosen out of 122 applicants for the program.
In May, the dental center awarded a free wisdom teeth extraction to a student to offset their higher education cost, and two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two students pursuing an undergraduate or technical education in the medical field through its Academic Advantage program.
The Second Chance program is being offered in partnership with restorative dentist Dr. Nathan Hehr of the Nettleton Dental Group and Straumann Dental Implant Company.
Applications are being accepted until Sept. 23.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.
