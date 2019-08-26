{{featured_button_text}}
Dental 1

Megan Rikala wipes away tears after Lyell Hogg, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, introduces her as the recipient of a free $50,000 dental makeover on Wednesday in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center is looking to give a local resident a new smile.

The dental center is accepting applications for its second annual Second Chance program, which provides an area resident a free full-arch restoration treatment, a procedure that usually costs around $50,000.

Full-arch restoration replaces an entire arch of teeth with implant-supported dentures that work as permanent, functional, and natural-looking teeth.

Dr. Lyell Hogg and Dr. Christopher Kepros, oral surgeons at North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, designed the Second Chance program to improve the health and quality of life for a local recipient who suffers from extensive tooth loss, damaged and decayed teeth, and does not have the means to afford proper treatment.

The first recipient of the dental center’s Second Chance program was Megan Rikala, 41, of Lake Mills. She was chosen out of 122 applicants for the program.

Second Chance is one of three programs the North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center launched within the past year. It also started Wisdom For Wisdom and Academic Advantage programs.

In May, the dental center awarded a free wisdom teeth extraction to a student to offset their higher education cost, and two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two students pursuing an undergraduate or technical education in the medical field through its Academic Advantage program.

The Second Chance program is being offered in partnership with restorative dentist Dr. Nathan Hehr of the Nettleton Dental Group and Straumann Dental Implant Company.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 23.

For more information about the Second Chance program or to apply, visit www.nioralsurgery.com/secondchance/.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

