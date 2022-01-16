Apparent murder victim Tonette Wolfe lived a hard but hopeful life

On Sept. 7, 2021, the body a young woman was found in a burning house. Two weeks later, her name was released. It was 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe.

Still, four months after her death, not much is known about Tonette Wolfe. Her body has not been released to the family, and there is no obituary. Few friends and family members responded to requests for interviews, and of those that did, it seemed her father knew Toni best.

Tonette was born and raised in Carroll County. Her dad said she was a trouble-maker, even as a toddler. One particular day, her father, Pat King, remembers having to leave work early. Toni had snuck out of the house, again, to go exploring. Her father was the one who found her, after following a trail of her clothes into Toni’s uncles' pasture across the way. Like many toddlers, she felt freedom in her nakedness, and fell asleep in her diaper and one sock underneath an old cedar tree. Any time that story was told, she’d flush red with embarrassment and get angry at whomever slipped her secret.

After a few years on the farm, Toni and her two brothers went into the foster care system in 2001. Her parents were serving time for drug charges, and Toni and her brothers were adopted by the Wolfe family. They moved from Carroll to Guthrie Center. It was there she met a classmate, who remembers her as being an odd girl, not well socialized, and bullied for it. She also alluded to being treated differently than the Wolfe’s birth children. The Wolfe family was among those who declined to speak about Tonette.

The classmate would recall eventually losing touch with Toni because she had fallen in with a “rough crowd.”

Around the age of 15, Pat regained custody of his daughter. Upon returning home, Pat said he did his best to parent Toni without suffocating her: setting rules about boys in the home, but keeping the truck’s gas tank half full so she’d never be stranded when she snuck out of the house. He remembers a particular boy he "sent packing," making him walk the 11 miles back to town.

There were times Pat would look the other way instead of getting baited into fights, like when she’d leave alcohol or cigarettes in the car, knowing nobody else in the house smoked that particular brand.

Toni left her home with Pat as soon as she could. She dropped out of high school, and moved into an apartment. Pat believes the trauma she endured by being ripped from her home as a child had caused a rift between them that Toni wasn’t ready to heal. She got into some “bad associations,” according to her father, which led to drug addiction.

At 18 years old, Toni was arrested for the first time after stealing milk and cheese from HyVee.

From then on, Toni was in and out of halfway houses, doing drugs and stealing. When she was 19 she was arrested for stealing from a relative’s home, and shortly after that, her mother’s. Pat believes she targeted family for these burglaries to get back at them for the pain they had caused her, an act that sent her to prison.

Toni spent three years in a women's correctional facility for burglary, and it was there that she met women in similar situations, and was not so alone. One such friend, Courtney Swanson, remembers Toni fondly.

“She was such a light in a dark place,” Courtney said. There were days where Courtney would cry, wanting to see her kids, but Toni was always there to make her feel better, to laugh with her. It is Toni’s laugh Courtney will remember most, and how Toni was able to create cherished memories despite their surroundings.

Toni violated parole five times after being sentenced, for leaving BeJe Clark Residential Center and for drug use. On one particular night, paroled from prison, she called the police department and admitted to using drugs, saying she had no support system and was on her own.

Prison was actually her preference.

But for all of the darkness surrounding Toni’s life, her father said she was just starting to rise out of it before she died. When Toni left the correctional facility, she moved to BeJe Clark Residential Center, and had gotten her GED. She started to heal her broken family relationships. Pat would send her "dad" jokes, knowing they were her favorite.

“She was always good for a laugh." he said "The cornier (the "dad" joke) the better.”

Toni was growing up, starting to look like her grandmother, but she was more like her father; a quick wit with a mouth that had no filter. Nobody could pin her down.

“She was like the wind,” her father said, “you couldn’t cage her.”

Toni eventually moved out of BeJe Clark Residential Center and into a home with her boyfriend Dominick Degner. She had a job, and Pat believes she was starting to settle down in Mason City. He had plans to move there when Toni was ready, although he said that in the months leading up to her death, she had talked about going back home a few times.

In December, Degner was charged with first-degree murder and arson in Toni's death. Court documents say she was badly beaten, then doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Her friends and family have been grieving on their own, as her body has not yet been released for a funeral. Toni’s father plans to cremate her and lay her to rest quietly.

But Toni will not only be remembered for her death. Her laugh was most notable among friends, along with her terrible balance, and willingness to ignore rules if they got in the way of fun. Courtney remembers sneaking out to go ice skating, hiding in each other’s rooms, and annoying other women in the kitchen because the two could never be serious when they were together.

Her father will remember teaching her how to cook a steak by temperature, and how that sparked her love for cooking. He remembers how much she loved calves and kids, and showing goats with her family at the fair. Her father used to spoil her, giving her money at the fair to do whatever she liked.

“She loved music,” he said, “she always spent the money on concerts, didn’t care who was playing.” She just wanted to be around people, to be part of a crowd and the music.

Tonette's father hopes her story will be eye-opening for people in similar situations, to get away from bad associations and seek help.

"Even though she’s a number, a statistic, she’s a story to be used to teach the warning signs," Pat said.

Tonette’s life was a heavy mixture of good and bad. Her dad believes “she lived hard and died hard.” But, he finds rest in something Toni's grandmother used to say: "there's a season for everything."

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

