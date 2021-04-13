'Anything Goes' casts off at Stebens on Friday

After last year's pandemic-shortened season, Stebens Children's Theatre has come back strong, heading into its fourth production of 2020-2021 with the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes."

Cast and crew for the show tops 40, made up of both newcomers to the Stebens stage and award-winning veterans.

This is the second large cast production of this season. Stebens finished a production of "The House at Pooh Corner" in February.

Here is what you need to know about "Anything Goes:"

What is it about: Billy Crocker is in love with Hope Harcourt. But Hope is being forced to marry Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Reno Sweeney wants Billy Crocker to herself. "Moonface" Martin, public enemy #13, and his cronies are only interested in making mayhem. How will it all work out? Hijinx abound aboard an ocean liner headed to London.

