'Anything Goes' casts off at Stebens on Friday

After last year's pandemic-shortened season, Stebens Children's Theatre has come back strong, heading into its fourth production of 2020-2021 with the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes."
Cast and crew for the show tops 40, made up of both newcomers to the Stebens stage and award-winning veterans.
This is the second large cast production of this season. Stebens finished a production of "The House at Pooh Corner" in February.
Here is what you need to know about "Anything Goes:"
What is it about: Billy Crocker is in love with Hope Harcourt. But Hope is being forced to marry Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Reno Sweeney wants Billy Crocker to herself. "Moonface" Martin, public enemy #13, and his cronies are only interested in making mayhem. How will it all work out? Hijinx abound aboard an ocean liner headed to London.
History: "Anything Goes" made its Broadway debut in 1934 at the Alvin Theatre. The music and lyrics are written by Cole Porter and feature well-known songs such as "Anything Goes," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and "It's De-Lovely." Revivals have been staged many times over the years, most recently in 2011, which won several Tony Awards. The show has a special spot in the heart of Stebens Executive Director Tom Ballmer, who played "Moonface" in the '70s and won an award for his performance.
Backstory: The show was originally meant to be staged at Stebens last year, but instead became a victim of the pandemic. Ballmer decided to bring it back this year, but had to re-audition for the show as several seniors who were originally cast had graduated. Mason City High School junior Tiyana Rogers, who plays criminal sidekick "Bonnie," got the same part both times she auditioned. Her accent, reminiscent of Adelaide from "Guys and Dolls," will keep the audience in stitches.
Choreography: "Anything Goes" is known as a dance-heavy musical and Stebens' take will be no different. In addition to undertaking larger roles in the production, Rogers and MCHS junior Makenna Hansen, who plays "Hope Harcourt," also choreographed all the dance numbers. Hansen said the audience can expect a mix of more current stylings with the more traditional musical moves, including a troupe of tap dancers featured in the title number.
Who might I not recognize on stage: That little mystery goes to MCHS Senior Kylie Hansen, who will play "Moonface Martin, public enemy #13." "Moonface" is traditionally played by a man; without giving away too much, let's just say there's a fat suit and wig involved.
How do the actors stay safe: Ballmer said actors rehearse in masks and practice social distancing. At the production, expect to see the actors in full face shields, which will allow the audience to better see facial expressions.
How do I get tickets: "Anything Goes," sponsored by First Citizens Bank, opens at 7 p.m. Friday and will also run at 7 p.m. Saturday and April 21-24. There will be two 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday and April 25. A 5 p.m. is also planned for Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for those 18 and under. Stebens' box office is open from noon-5 p.m. weekdays. You can also buy tickets using a credit card by calling 641-424-9802, or stopping in the theater with cash or check at 616 N. Delaware Ave.