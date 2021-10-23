 Skip to main content
Annual Scandinavian Bazaar to be held in Mason City

Shirley Suby

Shirley Suby has been helping at the Scandinavian Bazaar at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City for nearly 60 years.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Trinity 150th - Pennsylvania side

Trinity Lutheran Church's former main entrance, facing North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City.

The annual Scandinavian Bazaar, hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, returns on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 213 North Pennsylvania. The Coffee Shop opens at 8 a.m. with lunch being served at two different times - 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Coffee Shop is serving up Norwegian pastries, lefse, rolls, and pies. The Bake shop, the Gift Gallery featuring handcrafted items, the Book Nook, and the Scandinavian Boutique will also open at 8 a.m.

The meal is made up of a Scandinavian meatball dinner and pie for dessert for $8. Take-out is available as well. Due to COVID-19, meal tickets need to be purchased in advance.

Call for tickets or make reservations at (641)-423-0536. All proceeds support various church and community agencies.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

