Annual history walk planned at Elmwood-St. Joseph cemetery in Mason City

The Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery Board, staff and volunteers have been putting on a history walk since 2010, featuring prominent people in the community.

The walk was born out of former sexton and manager Randy Opein’s vision of sharing local history and a means of providing additional funds for cemetery preservation. "Walk the Ages" is the theme for the 2022 History Walk, to be held Sept. 24.

“So my feet still hurt from walking and my head still hurts from thinking, but here is next year’s plan,” said cemetery manager Tyler Anderson with a laugh as he referred to Karen Byrne, cemetery board president and history walk researcher. Last year she led the two one-mile afternoon walks by herself.

Byrne has a very generic process of finding different people to talk about each year.

“I roam the cemetery,” she said with a laugh. ”I really do. I walk all over and look at graves, something about it that catches my eye, and then I go from there.”

Once she has a name or sees an intriguing headstone she starts searching Newspapers.com and follows the leads to see where they take her. She said she also gets leads and help from the genealogy people at Kinney Pioneer Museum and North Iowa Genealogical Society. Sometimes people call out of the blue to say, “Did you know...?”

The original event involved a walk through the cemetery at night with hundreds of votive candles in bags lighting the way. There were 10 stops with a costumed character portraying the person buried at each spot.

Anderson, who became cemetery manager in April 2020, said they talked about changing things up a bit. COVID restrictions put their plans on hold and gave them another year to kick around new ideas.

With an eclectic career background, ranging from skating rinks to escape rooms, Anderson said he saw that as a chance to incorporate some of his talents into a different type of night program that premiered last year.

“The evening program was really successful,” Tyler said. “People were really pleased with the old-timey root beer they could drink out of a mug and sit and enjoy live music and live entertainment.”

With all the positive feedback they got, they are keeping the evening performance. By incorporating mixed media, Anderson said, “You’re not just getting a story, you’re getting a story that makes you feel like you're in that time, in that scene.”

The theme this year will focus on iconic North Iowa families, Civil War heroes, and unique, local personalities buried at Elmwood-St. Joseph.

Byrne said there will be three pop-up presentations with actors portraying persons talked about on the tour and a variety of iconic families, Civil War heroes, and unique, local personalities buried Elmwood-St. Joseph.

In an effort to feature a part of the cemetery they have never talked about before, the tours will begin at the west entrance on South Monroe Avenue.

Because last year's walk was so popular, there will be an additional tour guide for both the 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. time slots. “We’ll have one going south, one going north, and then meeting back up at the west entrance,” Byrne said.

Folk markers, or concrete markers, will be featured as well as examples of markers that may have been ordered from Sears & Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs.

Byrne, who Anderson jokingly calls the "cemetery scientist," said she does have some help with research. “But most of it I do in the afternoon at home, having discussions with my cat about who I have found,” she said.

She is quick to give credit to the many volunteers she says are equally passionate about the cemetery and about history. “They are very interested in learning about the people they are going to be portraying,” Byrne said. “They go above and beyond to make sure they do it accurately. It is really nice to see that.”

What Byrne loves about the cemetery, her research and the History Walk is “the connections between the people and between the community, and between the past and now. That I find fascinating to see.”