Annual Charles City 5k set for July 3

Charles City residents will soon have the chance to hit the ground running on their Fourth of July weekend with the return of the 19th Annual Charley Western Firecracker 5k along the Cedar River in town.

According to a press release from the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, the race will take place on Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 a.m. as a 5k run/walk only with the five-mile run option returning in 2022 when the Charley Western Trail Bridge is reopened.

Per the release, there will be 11 different age groups for both men and women that span from 14-and-under all the way up to 60-and-over. Medals will go out to the top three finishers in each group.