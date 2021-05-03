Annual Charles City 5k set for July 3

Charles City residents will soon have the chance to hit the ground running on their Fourth of July weekend with the return of the 19th Annual Charley Western Firecracker 5k along the Cedar River in town.
According to a press release from the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, the race will take place on Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 a.m. as a 5k run/walk only with the five-mile run option returning in 2022 when the Charley Western Trail Bridge is reopened.
Per the release, there will be 11 different age groups for both men and women that span from 14-and-under all the way up to 60-and-over. Medals will go out to the top three finishers in each group.
Fees for the race are $25 before June 18 and $30 after that and the proceeds are going toward a project in town.
"All race proceeds this year will go toward lighting of the new bridge and dark areas along the recreational trail," the release stated.
Registration can be done through GetMeRegistered.com/CharleyWestern5 or by getting a race brochure from the the Main Street Charles City office.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.