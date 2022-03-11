An egg-cellent opportunity: Northwood-Kensett students learn from raising chicks

Chick it out.

Over the past month, the students of Colette Ubben's third grade class at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School have been raising broiler chicks. All of the students have learned about the development of the chick in the egg, done scientific research, and applied math skills.

The opportunity to raise chicks in the class comes through Worth County Farm Bureau and the Ag in the Classroom program which is managed by Teresa Stehn, who works for the bureau and helps with several outreach programs.

Ubben has allowed chicks to be raised in her classroom for five years now.

"When (the students) first come in, we'd get [the chicks] out and put them on the cardboard in the back, and then we do that in the afternoon too," said Ubben. "A lot of these kids have never been on a farm, so it's exciting for them."

Stehn has been coming into Ubben's room to help educate the kids about the chicks' development. One of the interesting techniques Stehn taught the class was how to candle an egg, which is holding a light up against the egg to check on embryo development.

"We have them do a journal, so every day they write something about the eggs or the chicks," said Stehn. "They might do a poem or they might write a song."

Along with developing writing skills through raising chicks, the class has been learning about weighing the eggs and using fractions.

Another portion of the science side of raising the chicks was doing online research.

"One day, I had them get their computers and they had to do research on chickens. A lot of the stuff I had no clue. They came up with the neatest information and really got into doing some research," said Ubben.

"I have chickens at home and I told the class facts about them," said third-grader Ryker Amundson about the research process.

Stehn gets the eggs from Hoover's Hatchery in Rudd. The supplies, like the cages and heat lamps, are kept in the Worth County Farm Bureau office. Stehn also helps with raising chicks in the kindergarten classes at Northwood-Kensett and in Central Springs School District classes as well.

"It's just a great experience, seeing how they develop and seeing them the first day when they got here and when they hatched," said third grader Charlotte Berry. "I started crying when I saw the first one because I've never seen that before."

All six eggs in Ubben's class hatched and the students each gave them names. The six names were: Peanut, Meep, Jelly Belly, Hawk, Leo, and Oreo Fluff.

"I was the one that told everyone I heard peeping," said Berry when she recalled the day the chicks hatched.

Wednesday was the last day that Ubben's class was able to see the chicks, since Stehn was taking them back to the farm.

Stehn said she has had the discussion with the students about where the chicks are going and what will happen to them.

"They are going to another farm and they're gonna raise them then you know," Amundson said while dragging a finger across his neck.

Stehns says opportunities with Ag in the Classroom and raising chicks is creating a brighter future for agriculture in the area. She added it was important for students to have this type of exposure to agriculture.

"It's amazing how far removed we are becoming from the farm. They don't have that exposure and we're still in rural communities," said Stehn. "We like to try and keep that active as much as we can and out there for them."

"I just think this is such a good opportunity for them because they're excited about it," said Ubben. "We do it in math, we do it in science, we do it in research and computers and it doesn't even seem like they're doing work."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

