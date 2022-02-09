Amish Heirlooms now open at new Clear Lake location

After 18 years in Mason City, Amish Heirlooms is now open at its new Clear Lake location.

The furniture store opened its doors for the first time a few weeks ago in January, after closing for part of 2021 while the building was under construction, according to owner Travis Olson.

"It's been really exciting," Olson said.

Olson said the reason for the move was that he was renting at the previous Mason City location, and not owning his own building made expansion of his store impossible.

"We wanted to expand, and we didn't have the opportunity to do so at our old location," Olson said. "We're not being told what we can and can't sell, which is great."

As a result, Olson built the new location for approximately $2 million starting in June of 2021, but the process began two years ago when he first began looking into purchasing the land.

The new location, which is at 10478 265th St. in Clear Lake, along Highway 122, allows for Olson to display more outdoor furniture, have a larger space for additional inventory and makes room for extra signage outside.

Although Amish Heirlooms is now open, Olson said they are still moving into the new space. Olson said that he plans on having a proper grand opening for the new location some time at the end of March or beginning of April.

Now operating in a space he owns for the first time, Olson couldn't be more excited about the future.

"It's been nice being able to have my own building finally," Olson said. "It changes the dynamic and now I'm able to be here for another 20 or 30 years."

