Amanda Ragan set to retire from executive director role at Community Kitchen

A longtime presence at Community Kitchen is preparing to retire from her roles with the Community Kitchen of North Iowa and Meals on Wheels in Mason City.

Amanda Ragan, executive director of Community Kitchen, has worked for the organization for the past 25 years, but said it was time to step away from a role she loved.

"I truly love what I do, but it has been 25 years," Ragan said "This will be an opportunity for someone new to lead these two wonderful organizations."

Ragan, who is serving her sixth term in the Iowa State Senate in District 27, said she will stay on at Community Kitchen through the end of the year. The executive-director job opening is listed on the Cerro Gordo County website, and applicants have until Friday, Nov. 12, to apply.

The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, founded in 1982, provides meals six days a week to people in need in seven different North Iowa counties.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

