Amanda McNeese: MercyOne nurse walks COVID patient out of the ICU

“She provided him assurance, letting him know she would be by his side until he was able to come home,” she stated. “To this day my husband refers to her as his guardian angel. She holds a special place in my heart and I am so thankful for her.”

McNeese’s supervisor, Emily Orton, director of critical care at MercyOne North Iowa, said she “builds fantastic relationships with her patients. She has the right amount of caring while still pushing them to do what they need to do to get better.”

McNeese’s work with the man who she walked out of the CCU unit is the perfect example, according to Orton.

“It was really touching,” she said. “He’s the first patient I’ve actually seen walk out of critical care and be discharged home after having fought so hard through COVID.”

Orton said what McNeese did for the patient “really impacted his life and his wife’s life.”

She said McNeese had the patient walking, marching in place, going up and down the stairs, and doing everything else he needed to do therapy-wise to be able to go home and take care of himself.