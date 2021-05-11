Amanda McNeese: MercyOne nurse walks COVID patient out of the ICU

Last year Amanda McNeese, a critical care nurse at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, had the priceless opportunity to walk a COVID-19 patient out of the ICU.
McNeese cared for the patient for 28 days in the fall. He spent 17 of those days on a ventilator.
“He wanted to make it home before his daughter’s boyfriend graduated from cadet school so it was a big thing for him,” McNeese said.
The patient was released from the hospital in time to attend the ceremony. He has also returned to work.
It’s rare to be able to walk any patient out of the ICU, especially a COVID patient, according to McNeese.
“We worked really hard together,” she said.
McNeese did therapy with the patient in his room while communicating via iPad with his family.
“It was like we were doing therapy together,” she said.
McNeese and the patient set goals and had a checklist of everything they needed to accomplish that day.
“Amanda became our family’s eyes and ears as due to the pandemic we were unable to be by his side,” stated the man’s wife in her nomination letter for McNeese to be featured in the Globe Gazette’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” special section.
“She provided him assurance, letting him know she would be by his side until he was able to come home,” she stated. “To this day my husband refers to her as his guardian angel. She holds a special place in my heart and I am so thankful for her.”
McNeese’s supervisor, Emily Orton, director of critical care at MercyOne North Iowa, said she “builds fantastic relationships with her patients. She has the right amount of caring while still pushing them to do what they need to do to get better.”
McNeese’s work with the man who she walked out of the CCU unit is the perfect example, according to Orton.
“It was really touching,” she said. “He’s the first patient I’ve actually seen walk out of critical care and be discharged home after having fought so hard through COVID.”
Orton said what McNeese did for the patient “really impacted his life and his wife’s life.”
She said McNeese had the patient walking, marching in place, going up and down the stairs, and doing everything else he needed to do therapy-wise to be able to go home and take care of himself.
“Amanda’s such a hard worker,” Orton said. “She picked up numerous extra shifts during the COVID crisis. She jumped right in. She was definitely not a person to shy away from those patients.”
McNeese said she volunteered to work with COVID patients because a lot of other nurses were particularly vulnerable to the virus because of their age or health issues, or because they were pregnant.
Working with COVID patients was stressful and heartbreaking, but also rewarding, according to McNeese.
“You just never knew what would happen minute to minute, hour to hour,” she said. “It was just non-stop, but I learned so much.”
McNeese said she enjoyed working with multiple physicians and other nurses as a team.
She said she felt like “I was the lifeline between the patients and the families” because no visitors were allowed.
McNeese started at MercyOne as an aide on the surgical floor eight years ago after working at a nursing home in Britt where she lives.
After graduating from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge nearly two years ago, McNeese began working as a RN at the CCU at MercyOne.
McNeese’s grandmother, who was her best friend growing up, encouraged her to become a nurse.
“She said, ‘You’re good at stuff like this,’” McNeese said. “She pointed me in the right direction.”
Although her grandmother wasn’t a nurse, there’s lots of other nurses in McNeese’s family, including her sister, her aunts and her cousins.