Nearly 200 North Iowans put one foot in front of the other at North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday during the Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising $60,000 to fund care and support research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.
According to a press release, this year's top team, Team Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group led by Michael and Connie Wentworth, raised almost $20,000. The "Top Walker" was Sara Bucknam, raising nearly $5,500. She walked in honor of her grandmother who died in December. Other major contributors included:
- Team MercyOne West Campus -- $8,800.
- Team Sheryl's Squad -- $6,600.
- Team Captain of Memories Last Forever -- $4,300.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a nationwide event put on by the Alzheimer's Association annually since 1989. Anyone wishing to donate or looking for more information can visit alz.org.
