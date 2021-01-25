Alpha Media celebrates success of 'Light Up the Night' event

The sponsors of the first "Light Up the Night" event, which took place at Mason City's North Iowa Events Center back in December, are still glowing about its results.

Alpha Media, which consists of area radio stations such as KGLO, KIAI, KLSS, KRIB and KYTC, announced in a recent release that over 3,500 vehicles toured the holiday season light-up display.

"I am very proud of our Alpha Media Mason City staff for giving their time and talents to create and work this event. The power of our radio stations and the generosity of our sponsors and community is overwhelming," said Dalena Barz, Alpha Media market manager. "Plans are already underway for Alpha Media's 2021 'Light up the Night' event!"

Proceeds from the event were divided among Crisis Intervention Center, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and Toys for Tots.

