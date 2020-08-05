Alliant Energy Foundation accepting fall community grant applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alliant Energy Foundation is now accepting its latest round of community grant applications.

Applications for its fall cycle of community grants will be accepted from Aug. 1 until Sept. 1.

Community grants are "directed to nonprofit programs and projects that benefit customers in Alliant Energy communities in Iowa and Wisconsin," according to the Alliant Energy Foundation. "We fund projects in four focus areas: Hunger and Housing, Workforce Readiness, Environmental Stewardship, and Diversity, Safety and Wellbeing."

According to Alliant Energy's website, 2020 Iowa spring community grant recipients in Mason City included the Elderbridge Agency on Aging, $2,500; North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, $3,500; City of Mason City - Mason City Youth Task Force, $2,000; Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless; and North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, $1,000.

For more information, call 1-866-769-3779, email foundation@alliantenergy.com, or visit www.alliantenergy.com/CommunityAndStewardship/CommunitySupport/GrantsAndCommunityPrograms/CommunityGrants.