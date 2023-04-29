You may have seen the "Open to the public" sign at the front of the All Vets Center at 1603 S. Monroe Ave. You may not know about the warm welcome waiting for you inside.

For years, the building housed the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 733 and was a private facility. These private clubs offered veterans a familiar and comforting place to socialize with others who had similar experiences. As the number of service members from World Wars I and II has dwindled, the function of VFW posts across the country has changed.

VFW Post 733 has become Mason City's All Vets Center, now encompassing the VFW Post 733 and its Auxiliary, the Marine Corps League Detachment 859, the American Legion Post 101 and its Auxiliary as well. There have been big changes to both the building and the services it provides.

"There were hard times," says Randy Solsaa, quartermaster.

COVID-19 hit the hospitality sector hard, and the All Vets Center wasn't spared. What members did was band together, as veterans often do, and make improvements they thought would appeal to visitors. The bar and event space now features a remodeled bar top, handmade with local wood from Northwood and laser burned by members of the center, a rebuilt bar wall, display case, pool table and three televisions.

Dinner is offered from the kitchen on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesday features a breaded pork tenderloin and Thursdays are chef's choice. At this time the kitchen is staffed by volunteers, so service is limited, but there are tentative plans to expand the menu. A menu listing the Thursday choices for the month is available at the center's Facebook page: Allvetscenter-vfw-post733.

A regular feature beloved by patrons is karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday nights. Saturdays often feature live music, and The Sweet Nuthin's will play from 5 to 11 p.m. tonight. Music styles range from country hits to 1960s favorites and everything in between.

Heather Sutcliffe, bartender and Solsaa's daughter, demonstrated the new "bottoms up" beer pouring technology. A valve is built in to the bottom of beer glasses. By placing the glass on the dispenser and pressing down, the beer fills from the bottom, with less waste. It looks pretty cool, too.

Each glass has a promotional magnet in the bottom to hold the valve closed. When you're done with your beverage, you can take the magnet out, take it home and stick it on your fridge. If you get a Country Axe branded magnet, you can show it at Country Axe in Southbridge Mall for $5 off an axe-throwing session.

While the folks at Mason City's All Vets Center are excited and grateful to welcome the public, it is at it's heart a sanctuary for veterans. Coffee and Camaraderie session are held from 9 to 11 a.m. the last Saturday of each month, a relaxed environment for vets to spend time together.

