All things water safety: Clear Lake Fire Department offers insight

In 2019, there were over 70,000 water rescues, according to the United States Lifesaving Association, and the waters of Clear Lake were no exception.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responds to roughly 10 water and ice rescues a year, between falling into the water, boat collisions and other incidents.

In responding to such incidents, the department adheres to a strict protocol in order to best protect the safety of the victim as well as the safety of the responders. As part of their training, all department volunteers receive basic water rescue instruction, while about three-fourths of the group get more intensive training.

After an incident is reported, the Clear Lake firefighters receive dispatch messages describing the location and situation on their pagers. The volunteers rush to the station and determine who, if needed, will get into the water.

Upon arrival, the fire department questions witnesses to try to best determine the exact last-seen location; they sometimes rely on the police department to resolve this for them.

“The challenge is sometimes people’s ability to judge distances over water; most of the time, they think they are a lot closer than they really are,” said Fire Chief Doug Meyers. “It’s critical for a first responder to know ‘this is where they went in the water, and ‘this is where we lost sight of them,’” said Captain Jim Finstad. Even determining where the incident occurred in correlation to objects and buildings onshore can prove essential for a rescue.

According to Iowa boating laws, every boat must have a throwable life jacket. Finstad expresses the importance of throwing one to someone who has gone overboard and wearing a lifejacket if out on the water by oneself. “If you’re wearing a lifejacket, a lot of the problems go away by themselves,” Finstad said.

Every rescue requires a minimum of four to six firefighters, and everyone has a distinct role. One individual is assigned as the driver, both on the road and the water or ice. And the remaining crew members are explicitly designated for getting into the water or onto the ice. Incident commanders oversee the entire rescue to ensure the crew’s safety and use of proper techniques.

In the winter, the designated water rescuers wear cold-water emersion suits. These are heavy, buoyant, water-proof nylon suits with a thermal liner including built-in gloves, boots and hoods for protection. The suits also feature reflective trim, useful for night rescues, and a harness to tether a rope to.

When the rescue team reaches the victim(s), their first step is to help talk the person through getting out of the water by themselves. If this does not work, then the next step would is to try to get them out through the use of rope. The last option is for a rescuer to enter the water to save the victim.

Meyers noted the safety of the rescuers is also important, which is why entering the water is the last thing they do.

According to Meyers, if a victim has already been in the winter water for 20-30 minutes upon the rescue team’s arrival, they will likely have to get into the water to save them immediately.

Responders who do not get into the water stay on the lookout for additional victims, to better direct water rescuers to their location. They also gather additional gear needed for the next set of rescuers to take.

Depending on the time of year, once the victim is out of the water, the rescue team uses flat-bottom boats, sleds or ATVs to get them to shore to be treated by EMS.

With winter just behind us and the summer creeping up, Meyers reflected on some year-round safety tips for those planning to head to the water or ice.

For ice activities, Meyers reminds people that ice conditions are constantly changing and that a snowmobiling path may be acceptable one day but dangerous the next. “Ice conditions change daily,” Meyers said. “Everybody thinks, ‘20 degrees out, the ice is fine,’ well that’s not always the case.” He suggests talking to local ice fishers about the conditions and bringing equipment along when going on the ice, including a phone, flotation device and ice picks.

Those who fall into the water must stay as calm as possible and get to the ice's edge. Once at the border, one should drive ice picks into the ice while kicking their feet to hoist themselves out. Meyers claims that standing up as soon as one gets out of the water can cause one to fall back into the water or break through the ice. Instead, one should roll on their side away from the edge until they are about 20 feet away before standing up. Then they need to quickly get to shore and remove their wet clothes before hypothermia sets in.

Meyers recommends learning how to swim well and always letting someone else know where they will be. If someone should witnesses a person fall into the water, it is important not to dive in after them, but to be a calm resource to coach them out of the water. They should look for objects the victim can grab onto and remind them to kick their feet. Staying calm is key.

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

