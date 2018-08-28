ALGONA | An Algona middle school teacher has received a $3,000 grant for STEM research from the Society for Science and the Public.
Megan Sabin, a science teacher at Algona Middle School, was the recipient of the award.
According to a news release, the society awarded $100,000 in science grants to 24 teachers for equipment and improved amenities in their classrooms.
"I am extremely excited to receive this grant," Sabin said in a statement. "The funds will allow us to expand the availability of equipment to more students as they learn the research process and prepare to participate in the annual science fair."
