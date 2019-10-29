This year, across Iowa, local elections are locked in for Tuesday, November 5.
Voters will go to the polls to decide on mayors, city council representatives, park and school members and public measures.
City elections
- Mayor: Stacy Besch; Rick Murphy; Bill Weig
- City council (At-large) (Vote for one): Brooke Sudol
- City council (Ward Two) (Vote for one): Donald C. Johnson
- City council (Ward Four) (Vote for one): Harley Kohlhaas; Becky Zittritsch
Bancroft
- Mayor: William F. Droessler; Thomas Johnson
- City council (At-large) (Vote for two): Richard C. Arndorfer; Tim Bernhard; Allyson Miles; Jeffrey A. Theisen
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Dorothy Jahnke; Floyd Lavrenz; Mary Melick; Randy Wood
Fenton
- Mayor: Alan Miller
- City council (At-large): Sandi Del Rosso; Ellen Hutchinson; Edward Krause
Lakota
- Mayor: Write in
- City council (At-large) (Vote for two): Rick Meyer
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Gene Bush; Cheryl Polzin; Martha Simon; Jim Steenhard
- City council (At-large) (To fill vacancy): Kenneth Meister
Lone Rock
- Mayor: Jerry Thompson
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Beverly Householder; Andrew Tripp; Dennis Wilberg
LuVerne
- Mayor: Kevin McPeak
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Dennis Carroll; Charles Patterson; Miranda Robinson
Swea City
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): James Albrant; Andy Donnelly; Lupe Kollasch; Rodney Wehr
- Mayor: Aaron Boyken; Irvin Harms; Arnold E. Johnson
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Michael Fredrickson; Jeff Hofbauer; Allie Janssen; David LaGue; Dan Ohrtman
Wesley
- Mayor: Vahn Schumacher
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Theresa Grady; Nick Kirsch; David Neuroth; David Reding
Whittemore
- City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Rodney Johnson; Rebecca Lancaster; Tim Schneider
School elections
- Board director (At-large) (Vote for four): Eric Baker; Todd Louwagie; Tom Nugent; Brent Owen; Andrea Louscher Vinci
- Board director (At-large) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Rodney Davis; Bill Farnham; Michael C. Schlievert
- Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Amber Harris; Cody Holmes; Joella Leider; Jennifer Ludwig; Larry Mitchell; Miranda Robinson
- Director (District One) (Vote for two): Justin Deim; Alycia Wolterman
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Autumn Morphew
- Director (At-large) (Vote for one): Christopher Hardt
