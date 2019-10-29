{{featured_button_text}}
Vote 2

A Mason City resident walks into the polling place at the Mason City School Administration Building on Tuesday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

This year, across Iowa, local elections are locked in for Tuesday, November 5. 

Voters will go to the polls to decide on mayors, city council representatives, park and school members and public measures. 

In the run-up to the day, the Globe Gazette's been providing election guides for all of the counties in our coverage area. 

So far, guides for: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright have been published.

This go-around is Kossuth County. Still to come are guides for Butler and Floyd.

City elections

Algona

  • Mayor: Stacy Besch; Rick Murphy; Bill Weig
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for one): Brooke Sudol
  • City council (Ward Two) (Vote for one): Donald C. Johnson
  • City council (Ward Four) (Vote for one): Harley Kohlhaas; Becky Zittritsch

Bancroft

  • Mayor: William F. Droessler; Thomas Johnson
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for two): Richard C. Arndorfer; Tim Bernhard; Allyson Miles; Jeffrey A. Theisen

Burt

  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Dorothy Jahnke; Floyd Lavrenz; Mary Melick; Randy Wood

Fenton

  • Mayor: Alan Miller
  • City council (At-large): Sandi Del Rosso; Ellen Hutchinson; Edward Krause

Lakota

  • Mayor: Write in
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for two): Rick Meyer

Ledyard

  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Gene Bush; Cheryl Polzin; Martha Simon; Jim Steenhard
  • City council (At-large) (To fill vacancy): Kenneth Meister

Lone Rock

  • Mayor: Jerry Thompson
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Beverly Householder; Andrew Tripp; Dennis Wilberg

LuVerne 

  • Mayor: Kevin McPeak
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Dennis Carroll; Charles Patterson; Miranda Robinson

Swea City

  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): James Albrant; Andy Donnelly; Lupe Kollasch; Rodney Wehr

Titonka

  • Mayor: Aaron Boyken; Irvin Harms; Arnold E. Johnson
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Michael Fredrickson; Jeff Hofbauer; Allie Janssen; David LaGue; Dan Ohrtman

Wesley

  • Mayor: Vahn Schumacher
  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Theresa Grady; Nick Kirsch; David Neuroth; David Reding

Whittemore

  • City council (At-large) (Vote for three): Rodney Johnson; Rebecca Lancaster; Tim Schneider

School elections

Algona Community School District

  • Board director (At-large) (Vote for four): Eric Baker; Todd Louwagie; Tom Nugent; Brent Owen; Andrea Louscher Vinci
  • Board director (At-large) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Rodney Davis; Bill Farnham; Michael C. Schlievert

LuVerne Community School District

  • Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Amber Harris; Cody Holmes; Joella Leider; Jennifer Ludwig; Larry Mitchell; Miranda Robinson

North Kossuth Community School District

  • Director (District One) (Vote for two): Justin Deim; Alycia Wolterman
  • Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Autumn Morphew
  • Director (At-large) (Vote for one): Christopher Hardt

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments