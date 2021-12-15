Alcohol sales soar in Iowa, along with driving-impaired deaths and mental health issues

Iowa could see up to $170 million to distribute for training on drug addiction and treatment, thanks to a settlement with four pharmaceutical companies sued for overselling opioids.

But in North Iowa, abuse is largely attributed to a different substance: alcohol.

"There's a large number of individuals involved in the use in the last few years," Chief Deputy David Hepperly of Cerro Gordo County said regarding drug abuse. But Hepperly confirmed that as far as arrests, they are overwhelmingly made for alcohol violations.

Alcohol is the substance most frequently used by Iowa adults and youth, according to the 2018 State of Iowa Substance Use Epidemiological Profile, outweighing drug use.

Alcohol sales in the state increased by $47 million in fiscal year 2020, a record-breaking year, until 2021, which topped $400 million, a 13.2 percent increase, according to an Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) report released on Tuesday.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Cerro Gordo County was 11th of 99 counties in the state for alcohol sales by the gallon, selling over 140,000 gallons, according to the Business Operations Bureau. Cerro Gordo ranks 14th in the state for population.

“During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2019 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year,” the Iowa Department of Public Safety stated in a recent press release. “Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving.”

An overwhelming number of substance abuse arrests in Cerro Gordo County could be attributed to OWI, public intoxication, and underage drinking arrests, according to Hepperly.

In Cerro Gordo county, 22% of adults admitted to excessive drinking in 2020, according to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps.

"I would speculate that substance abuse probably was higher during lockdown periods because people were at home more and couldn't be active, so they may have relied more on substance abuse as a crutch to deal with boredom and other things at home," Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby said. As far as calls go, "I wouldn't say we've seen a large increase ... probably because more people have been staying at home."

Colby stated that as far as public intoxication arrests go, there hasn't been a rising trend recently. Citing 117 uncombined public intoxication arrests since April 1, 2018, and seeing no rise in arrests in Mason City, alcohol abuse has likely moved behind closed doors.

Addicted.org is a website that provides information on drug addiction treatment centers in each county, but some, like Winnebago, are empty, while others, such as Worth County, have no page at all. When asked about the lack of alcohol abuse information on the Cerro Gordo Public Health page, Public Information Officer Jeremy Otto responded, “Unfortunately, North Iowa in general does not dedicate a whole lot of resources to helping people with alcohol addiction/misuse.”

Seven percent of state revenue generated from the sale of alcohol goes Iowa Department of Public Health to substance abuse programs. Over $100 million was allocated to the State of Iowa General Fund in 2021, according to the ABD annual report.

Cerro Gordo relies on Prairie Ridge, an addiction treatment center in Mason City, for those who comes to CG Public Health asking for assistance. The North Iowa Tobacco Prevention Coalition is working to expand and become the North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance in order to address the problem.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.