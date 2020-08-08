You have permission to edit this article.
Air tour brings Flying Fortress to Mason City
Air tour brings Flying Fortress to Mason City

A B-17G Flying Fortress sits on the tarmac at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Friday. The plane, named "Sentimental Journey," and its crew are visiting Mason City as part of the "Flying Legends Victory Tour."

With a wingspan of over 100 feet, the B-17G Bomber Flying Fortress sitting on the tarmac at the Mason City Municipal Airport is a sight to behold. 

The four-engine World War II era plane, named "Sentimental Journey," along with other single-engine fighter planes, are making a stop this week as part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour."

The tour invites residents to come out and see the war planes up close and personal, offering tours inside the planes and paid rides. 

Ben York, and pilot and mechanic for the B-17 Bomber "Sentimental Journey," tends to an engine on Friday.

One of only five B-17s in the world that are still operational, the inside of the "Sentimental Journey" shows the cramped space were crews manned turrets, gunner positions, radio rooms and the cockpit as they delivered bombs from 1941 to 1945 during each theater of WWII. 

The B-17, a P-51 Mustang and other aircraft will remain at the airport through Sunday. Tours and rides are still available. Visitors may book a flight through the tour's website.

