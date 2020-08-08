Air tour brings Flying Fortress to Mason City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a wingspan of over 100 feet, the B-17G Bomber Flying Fortress sitting on the tarmac at the Mason City Municipal Airport is a sight to behold.

The four-engine World War II era plane, named "Sentimental Journey," along with other single-engine fighter planes, are making a stop this week as part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour."

The tour invites residents to come out and see the war planes up close and personal, offering tours inside the planes and paid rides.

One of only five B-17s in the world that are still operational, the inside of the "Sentimental Journey" shows the cramped space were crews manned turrets, gunner positions, radio rooms and the cockpit as they delivered bombs from 1941 to 1945 during each theater of WWII.

The B-17, a P-51 Mustang and other aircraft will remain at the airport through Sunday. Tours and rides are still available. Visitors may book a flight through the tour's website.

