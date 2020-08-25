Air Choice One requires passengers to wear face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Air Choice One will require all passengers — except children under 2 years old — to wear face coverings on their flights. And that includes those from Mason City Municipal Airport.

Effective Monday, Aug. 24, the change was announced by Air Choice One.

The masks or face coverings will have to meet certain standards, which can be viewed on the Air Choice One website. They must cover both passengers' noses and mouths and fit "snugly under the chin." Face coverings made of materials like mesh or lace, or those that have valves or vents, won't be considered acceptable. Face shields can be worn in combination with face masks, but not by themselves. Masks should be worn during boarding and throughout the duration of the flight until exiting at the destination.

While Air Choice One normally charges cancellation fees, if customers need to change plans due to COVID-19, as long as the cancellation is made at least an hour ahead of the scheduled departure time, funds can be applied to a future flight up to a year from the purchase date.