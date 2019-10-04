Employees of Farm Credit Services of America in Mason City present a check for $5,000 to North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom. The donation was directed toward programs in three area school districts.
North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom received the funds which were used for projects in the Mason City, Central Springs, and West Fork school districts.
The Farm Bureau-founded program provides elementary schools in eight North Iowa counties with hands-on presentations and learning materials to teach students about the importance of the agricultural industry.
