Saturday night at the Surf, Tom Meskel, Jim Anastasi, Dennis Root and Tom Oswald – the members of the Black Jaks – will play for the Mason City High School graduating class of 1974 – their former students.
Tom Meskel and Jim Anastasi of 50s-rock-indebted Black Jaks grew up listening to the likes of the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens.
And then they got to play in the same venue as their heroes.
In fact, when they played at the Surf Ballroom in the early 1970s they packed the place. Outdrew Santana, as Meskel is quick to mention.
Not that the band's members are quite on par with the instrumental prowess of Carlos Santana. Without even listening to the Black Jaks, their mantra would affirm that.
"We want to play for you in the worse way."
And Saturday night at the Surf, Meskel, Anastasi, Dennis Root and Tom Oswald will get to play for former students in the worse way.
Origin story
Their first show wasn't at the Cavern Club in Liverpool or the neon-lit Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The Black Jaks initial gig was for the Mason City High School Follies. On a dare. From their students.
"We were teachers in the early 70s, mid-70s at Mason City High School and the students had a follies show and we were telling them how bad their music was," Meskel said.
"They challenged us next year to do some numbers and we did three numbers "Teen Angel," "School Days" and "Donna," he said. "We thought it would be done and then it went for 13 years."
As can be the case with band origin stories, even the most modest ones, Anastasi a slightly different angle of it.
He said that he and another member, Tom Oswald, shared an office at Mason City High School in fall of 1972 and both played guitar a bit. Meskel taught math just down the hall from the two and Anastasi knew that Meskel could harmonize so he eventually roped Meskel into harmonizing for an auditory experiment he was running in his psychology class.
"I like to sing. Tend to sing the thirds above and we go from there," Meskel said.
Piecing it together
They had the harmonies in place. And the look.
With a movie such as "American Graffiti"being a part of the zeitgeist at the time, leather jackets made sense. The Black Jaks were the motorcycle gang the Shangri-Las might've valorized in one of their girl pop symphonies but with a caveat.
"We just looked like a fantasy 50s group that were kind of bad boys and then Monday morning we were back in the classroom again," Meskel joked.
But damn if they didn't try to sell it.
Anastasi went so far as to wear a chain around his neck.
"I had a log chain. It was a pretty heavy one. If I was going to do it over, I’d get a lighter chain. I tried to be the tough guy. It was fun to play the role," he said.
To Meskel, the tough guy routine was at least semi-convincing.
"He could keep a straight face and if you didn’t know it you’d think he escaped from some place where he was locked up for a while."
Gigging
While they only had three songs at their debut, the Black Jaks eventually built out their set to 30 minutes of primo early rock and pop cuts.
And they unleashed them at venues around the area.
Locally, they'd play repeat shows at Garth's-on-the-Lake in Clear Lake. The Elks Lodge was another stomping ground. Ditto the Knights of Columbus.
There was an occasional fraternity gig all the way out at the University of Illinois but it wasn't some scene of "Animal House"-inspired hedonism.
"We’re a bunch of old folks so we were relatively boring," Anastasi said.
In effect, every show was a practice for the next show.
Sometimes those shows had epilogues that Meskel wonders if the Black Jaks were unintentionally at fault for.
"We did a show for a couple’s 10th anniversary in Clear Lake. They were divorced within a year."
Another time, they played at the massive Leamington Hotel in Minneapolis and then it was shuttered within a year.
Then there was that whole thing with the cops that Anastasi still remembers decades later.
"We were doing a block party near where at that time Mayor Kew lived. The police came and said that they had complaints about noise in the neighborhood and they were going to shut us down," he said. "And we shut down. And they said, by the way, this is also prom night for Mason City High School and their band never showed. So the police shut us down for the block party and we ended playing for Mason City."
The long run
For guys like Meskel and Anastasi there wasn't some grand ambition about achieving rockstar status and raking in gobs of cash. As much as anything, the whole Black Jaks thing was and is just a great excuse to get together.
"It was a very novel thing for us to do as educators. I know that the students really enjoyed it and we enjoyed it even more. It was the boys in the band getting together and just having some fun," Anastasi summarized.
"We were all so different. In the long run, you’ll find out that people who are entirely different get along well," Meskel said.
And they were certainly different.
Meskel retired as a director of math and science of Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois. Anastasi is still working in the psychology field. He has his own counseling service in Mason City. Dennis Root said farewell to conducting the Mason City High School Orchestra in 2011 after 44 years of wielding a baton.
When they get together this weekend to play for the high school graduating class of 1974 – their former students – Meskel said they'll probably play an Everly Brothers number. But there won't be a lot of workshopping beforehand.
Instead, Anastasi said they'll try to enjoy things. Sit and watch the processions.
They didn't take the Black Jaks with the utmost disciplined seriousness back then. Why start now?
