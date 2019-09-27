Wright, as the treasurer, was bound to offer them at a tax sale on the third Monday in June because the September 2018 and the March 2019 taxes remained unpaid on both parcels.
So, moving forward, the legal process must be started by the tax sale buyer at one year and nine months or up to three years from June 2019.
Southbridge would receive a notice from ACC directing them to go to the treasurer’s office to make payment. Once that notification document is filed with the treasurer, it starts a 90-day clock ticking. At the end of 90 days, if not paid in this office, the treasurer would issue the deed to ACC.
All relevant parties would get a notification for that. Southbridge Mall. The city. The county.
"And that is for everybody’s property. Not just Southbridge," Wright said.
Kohan did not return messages for comment on this story, but has said before that one of the issues with paying off those taxes is the number of vacant storefronts in the mall. "I’m not collecting any income off that mall," Kohan said in a story from July 2018.
With so much owed and so many pieces of Mason City's ongoing River City Renaissance project revolving around the mall, Wright shared that the county needed the property to go into a tax sale.
"We had to work really hard to get it to this position that we’re in. We’re in a really good place in a really difficult time," she said.
Southbridge Mall's property taxes are important because they are involved in the River City Renaissance project. The taxes will be used by the city for tax increment financing, a type of municipal financing method which would pay off bonds on the ice arena/multipurpose venue.
In that same July story, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson said that if Kohan doesn't pay his property taxes, the city wouldn't immediately receive the money for that revenue stream of the project. Those funds would be delayed until the tax sale process is finalized, he added.
