Arena work at Southbridge

A large crane could be seen loading equipment into Southbridge Mall on Friday as construction on a new events arena advances.

 LISA GROUETTE lisa.grouette@globegazette.com

On June 17, 2019, the two parcels that Southbridge Mall sits on were sold in a tax sale for $161,452 to the ACC group of Dubuque. 

Since that time, the group has earned 8% interest on the investment. In a year's time, it could be about 24%. 

While that continues to accrue, Southbridge Mall Realty Holding, overseen by Michael Kohan, is still in a holding pattern on its taxes. If that doesn't change, the deed would eventually have to be handed over. 

That's according to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright who added that, as of now, Southbridge Mall owes $333,320 in taxes that reach back more than a year.

Wright, as the treasurer, was bound to offer them at a tax sale on the third Monday in June because the September 2018 and the March 2019 taxes remained unpaid on both parcels.

So, moving forward, the legal process must be started by the tax sale buyer at one year and nine months or up to three years from June 2019.

Southbridge would receive a notice from ACC directing them to go to the treasurer’s office to make payment.  Once that notification document is filed with the treasurer, it starts a 90-day clock ticking. At the end of 90 days, if not paid in this office, the treasurer would issue the deed to ACC.

All relevant parties would get a notification for that. Southbridge Mall. The city. The county. 

"And that is for everybody’s property. Not just Southbridge," Wright said. 

According to Wright, Kohan has been repeatedly notified about the delinquent taxes. Notices went out in July 2018, November 2018, May 2019 and June 2019. 

Kohan did not return messages for comment on this story, but has said before that one of the issues with paying off those taxes is the number of vacant storefronts in the mall. "I’m not collecting any income off that mall," Kohan said in a story from July 2018.

With so much owed and so many pieces of Mason City's ongoing River City Renaissance project revolving around the mall, Wright shared that the county needed the property to go into a tax sale.

"We had to work really hard to get it to this position that we’re in. We’re in a really good place in a really difficult time," she said. 

Southbridge Mall's property taxes are important because they are involved in the River City Renaissance project. The taxes will be used by the city for tax increment financing, a type of municipal financing method which would pay off bonds on the ice arena/multipurpose venue.

In that same July story, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson said that if Kohan doesn't pay his property taxes, the city wouldn't immediately receive the money for that revenue stream of the project. Those funds would be delayed until the tax sale process is finalized, he added.

But for now, Southbridge is going to stay Southbridge.

No one new is taking over. Not yet.

"It will remain the same until either Southbridge Mall Realty Holding sells the property or deeds it to somebody else or June 2022, the treasurer issues a deed to the tax sale buyer," Wright said.

If that is the eventual fate, it would end Kohan's ownership tenure after three-plus years. But before then: Real estate taxes are due Monday. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

