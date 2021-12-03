After six months of searching, Plymouth man finally receives new kidney

The past six months have been maybe the most difficult in the lives of the Abundis family of Plymouth.

Tyler Abundis, 29, and his parents, Brenda and Eric, began searching for an organ donor for Tyler earlier this year as he was experiencing a significant reduction in kidney function.

Tyler was born with Lowe syndrome, which is a disease that impacts the bones, eyes and kidneys. Tyler is considered legally blind because of his diagnosis, but can still see lights and shadows. He also experiences occasional seizures, has low muscle tone and uses a wheelchair or walker to get around.

Those who live in North Iowa may have seen yard signs or a large window decal on the family's minivan which shared the message: "My son is in need of Kidney Type-A," along a phone number to call.

Thankfully, the signs are no longer needed, because on Nov. 18, Tyler had successful kidney transplant surgery.

"The surgery went well — really well," Brenda said over the phone from Iowa City. "Recovery has been slow, but he's doing well."

In the end, the Abundis family didn't have to look far for Tyler's new kidney.

Longtime family friend and Clear Lake resident Carrie Shannon initially went to see doctors back in June, just to see if there was any chance her kidney could be a match for Tyler. After multiple tests, she finally got the news in August that she would be able to donate her kidney.

Tyler and Shannon are both still recovering in Iowa City, where the surgery took place, but both say they're doing well.

"I'm doing good," Tyler said.

"I haven't had much pain, but you can tell that your body is missing something. I have to keep reminding myself that Tyler has it," Shannon said. "I couldn't think of anybody more special to give up an organ for than Tyler," she said as she seemed to choke up. "It's a great feeling knowing Tyler is taking to my kidney well, and it's a great feeling knowing he's doing well.

Brenda said the outpouring of support from not just friends and family, but people she had never even met before, has been surreal. She said Tyler has received numerous cards in the hospital from people all across North Iowa.

"North Iowa has the most caring people ever," Brenda said, "I get texts all day asking how he is doing."

"It's a community that gives back more than anybody," Shannon added.

Tyler and Brenda are still awaiting the all-clear to head back home to Plymouth, but the two have kept busy watching a lot movies on Netflix, a recent favorite being "Jungle Cruise." Tyler has also been drinking lot of milk, something he wasn't able to do because of the condition of his kidney prior to surgery.

Tyler also received a surprise visit from his dog, Scooby, who has been patiently waiting back in Plymouth for him.

"How much did Scooby miss us," Tyler asked Brenda. "Scooby missed us both a whole lot," Brenda said in response.

While Tyler is still has a few doctors visits ahead of him, Brenda has finally been able to breathe a sigh of relief as the lengthy process appears to be coming to a close.

"Now that I know he's doing well, I feel overjoyed," Brenda said. "It's a sense of relief I can't explain."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.