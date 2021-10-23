After months of searching, Plymouth man set to receive kidney transplant

Back in June, Tyler Abundis, his mother Brenda and father Eric were looking for a new kidney for Tyler, who, over the course of this year, was experiencing a significant reduction in kidney function.

Some around North Iowa may have seen signs for Tyler's cause or the family's minivan which shared the message: "My son is in need of Kidney Type-A" and a phone number to contact them.

But at the end of August, the Abundis family received great news: Tyler got a match for a kidney transplant.

"I'm very excited," Brenda said. "It's probably going to be a long road with his healing process, but we will get through it ... Tyler is tough."

Tyler, a 29-year-old from Plymouth, was born with Lowe syndrome, which is a disease that impacts the bones, eyes and kidneys. Tyler is considered legally blind because of his diagnosis, but can still see lights and shadows. He also experiences occasional seizures, has low muscle tone and uses a wheelchair or walker to get around.

The kidney will be coming from close to home, as a longtime family friend, Carrie Shannon, from Clear Lake, is the one who will be donating her kidney to Tyler.

"Carrie found out and was able to tell us around the end of August," Brenda said. "Then we got the call from Iowa City three weeks later with the news."

Brenda said she received numerous calls from people asking how they could look into donating, and even more just to offer their prayers and support.

Tyler's surgery is scheduled for Nov. 18, but he and Brenda will have to go to Iowa City on Nov. 16 to spend a couple of days to prepare. Following the surgery, Tyler will have to stay in the hospital for seven to 14 days for the doctors to check up on him.

Brenda is ecstatic about the upcoming surgery, but Tyler is still feeling a bit uneasy.

"I'm kind of scared," Tyler said of what he thought of his upcoming procedure.

Brenda takes the time to reassure Tyler it'll be OK, and that the surgery is going to be good for his health. One thing that has kept Tyler excited despite his nerves is that he will soon be able to consume dairy normally again.

Brenda said Tyler loves dairy, specifically milk and ice cream, and currently, he can only have small quantities of dairy because of the state of his kidneys. After the transplant, Tyler will be able to drink milk and eat ice cream to his heart's content.

"Scooby likes ice cream, too," Tyler reminded Brenda, in reference to the family's dog named Scooby.

As for what Tyler has been up to since June, he and Brenda have kept very busy. They've gone on a lot of camping trips, spending time in Spook Cave, Beeds Lake State Park, Clear Lake and Rock Falls.

They have also spent a lot of time at the movies, recently seeing Venom at the Cinema West Theatre in Mason City. Tyler has also spent a lot of time listening to music, specifically one of his favorite artists, Miranda Lambert.

To help support Tyler, the Friends of Plymouth group has set up a fundraiser event at the Plymouth Lounge on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a pasta bar, raffle and music. There will also be $10 meal tickets available.

"We're extremely grateful for it (the fundraiser)," Brenda said. "Plymouth is a pretty small community, and we try to help each other out. They're wonderful people."

Since beginning the journey of looking for a new kidney for Tyler, Brenda has become incredibly appreciative of those who have offered their time and support, many of whom she didn't even know personally.

"We're very grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends and family, and the people we didn't even know," Brenda said. "I just can't thank them enough."

For those who can't make the fundraiser event but still wish to donate, they can do so by donating to Tyler's GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/f/tylers-journey-and-his-kidney.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.