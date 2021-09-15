One dead after Wednesday morning accident near NIACC in Mason City

Editor's note: This story has been updated following the release of more information from the Mason City Police Department.
A Waterloo man has died following a crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck near NIACC on Highway 122 Wednesday morning.
MCPD asked motorists Wednesday morning to take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.
According to Lt. Brett Hollander of the MCPD, a call for the collision came in at approximately 5:39 a.m.
A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matt Hoveland, 57, of Osage, was heading westbound on Highway 122 into Mason City as a southbound Freightliner driven by Amar Pinjo, 52, of Waterloo, crossed the highway at California Avenue without stopping.
A fog comparable to "pea soup" was present at the time, which may have been a contributing factor of the accident, although that hasn't been determined, according to Hollander.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found the Freightliner truck and trailer on its side in the corn field southwest of the intersection and the pickup near the intersection, a Wednesday afternoon press release from the Mason City Police Department said. The semi was engulfed in flames and the Mason City Fire Department had difficulty extinguishing it because of its location in the field.
The fire department was able to remove Hoveland from his vehicle and he was transported to MercyOne North Iowa, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
Pinjo was ejected from the semi after it left the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.
As of Wednesday afternoon, California Avenue remained closed between Highway 122 and 11th Street Southeast.
Assisting the Mason City Police Department at the scene were the Mason City Police Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Operations and Maintenance, the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Iowa Department of Transportation Maintenance Division.
The crash remains under investigation. Those who have information or witnessed the accident are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.