 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accident near NIACC: avoid the area if possible
0 comments
breaking top story

Accident near NIACC: avoid the area if possible

{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights

Mason City Police and first responders remain on the scene of an accident near NIACC on Hwy. 122 this morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MCPD is asking motorists to take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.

The Iowa Department of Transportation map shows emergency vehicles are on the westbound side of the highway.

Keep checking back for more details on this developing story.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News