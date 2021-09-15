Accident near NIACC: avoid the area if possible

Mason City Police and first responders remain on the scene of an accident near NIACC on Hwy. 122 this morning.
MCPD is asking motorists to take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.
The Iowa Department of Transportation map shows emergency vehicles are on the westbound side of the highway.
Keep checking back for more details on this developing story.
