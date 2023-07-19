A Frontena, Minn., woman has been identified as the person killed in an incident involving a "people mover" trailer as part of Winnebago Industries' Grand National Rally on Sunday.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 76-year-old Joyce Engstrom was killed when a two-axle trailer with benches was being pulled by a 2017 Ford F-150 around the Winnebago lots at 1007 S. Highway 69 in Forest City. The trailer became unhooked and the tongue ran into the hitch of the truck as it stopped.

The trailer traveled backward, snapping the safety chain. Engstrom apparently attempted to jump off the trailer but was pulled underneath, causing injuries that led to her death. She was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa.

First responders were called to the scene at 6:51 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Forest City Police, Fire, EMS and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

