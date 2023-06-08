Cerro Gordo County has a plan to handle a building collapse like the May 28 Davenport disaster that killed three people.

"Obviously, the majority of my job as emergency manager for the county is to prepare and plan for emergencies just like that and try to think of sometimes what the unthinkable is and some scenarios that aren't likely, but possible," said County Emergency Manager Eric Whipple, who has 27 years experience as an emergency responder.

Whipple said each department of first responders — such as fire, police and EMS — has its own plans about what to do if a building collapsed. Resources from other counties and the state also could be called upon, but local responders would conduct any immediate search and rescue operation.

"In the initial phase the fire department would do as much of the rescue they could as safely as possible without endangering their lives," he said. "The goal of every first responder is to be able to make it home safely at the end of the day."

Whipple said a catastrophe of the magnitude of the six-story apartment building in Davenport that partially toppled May 28, killing three men and injuring a woman whose leg was amputated in order to free her from the rubble, would stretch resources thin, possibly exceeding local capabilities.

He said a specialty group out of Cedar Rapids called Task Force One would most likely be called to help in the aftermath of a collapse. Task Force One, created in 2003, specializes in urban search and rescue.

Whipple, formerly fire chief in Charles City, took over his position in November and was thrown in the fire quickly when the Kirk Apartments in Mason City burned down April 24. He said a similar scenario to the Kirk Apartment residents who were displaced would likely play out in the case of a building collapse. He said the Salvation Army and Red Cross helped those with no place to go after the fire.

"Those private groups like Red Cross and Salvation Army are a huge benefit to this type of situation," Whipple said. "They have the resources to be able to find food and shelter and everything a person would need in that instance."

Requests for interviews with Mason City building inspectors were denied by City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

North Iowa history in photos: Schools and teams of the early 1900s 1910 Mason City town ball club 1912 Hub bottling company baseball town team.jpg 1910 Mason City Claydiggers Baseball team.jpg 1904 Local Ball CLub Mason City2.jpg Cerro Gordo County Teachers Institute 1914.jpg Mason City Baseball 1912 in Rockwell.jpg Mason_City_1012.jpg Mason_City_1014.jpg Mason_City_1015.jpg Mason_City_1019.jpg Mason_City_1020.jpg