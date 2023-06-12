No one was injured in a house fire at 951 16th St. NE in Mason City on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Mason City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home at approximately 5:41 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire coming out of two windows of a bedroom.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but had expanded to other areas of the house causing fire, smoke and water damage. The heat from the fire also damaged a neighboring house.

Crews cleared the scene around 8 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation. Fire crews were assisted by the Mason City Fire Department, Alliant Energy and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office. The Salvation Army assisted the residents.