Mystic Lanes bowling alley burned to the ground on Sunday night. The building is considered a complete loss. An investigation as to the cause is underway.

According to Mason City Fire Department personnel, no one was injured in the fire and the business was closed when the blaze took place. The MCFD was first called to the scene at 9:13 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene the flames were already shooting through the roof.

Crews from Mason City, Clear Lake and Nora Springs stayed on scene until about 1 a.m., and a skeleton crew stayed on scene to prevent flare ups until about 4 a.m.

A press release is expected later today with more details. This is the second major fire in the last weeks as the Kirk Apartments burned in downtown Mason City on April 24.

