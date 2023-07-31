A Minnesota man was injured Saturday after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Jim Royer of Austin was injured while driving eastbound on 265th Street around 4:42 p.m. when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brice Cody, 21, of Mason City, pulled out from a stop sign on Jonquil Avenue and collided with Royer.

Royer was thrown from the motorcycle and transported for his injuries to MercyOne North Iowa by the Clear Lake Fire Department. The release states Royer was wearing a helmet, which is credited with preventing major injuries.

Cody was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and failing to yield the right of way.

Mason City Police also assisted at the scene.

