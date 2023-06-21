A Garner man was injured Wednesday morning in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 122 just east of Lark Avenue.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Mark Steenhard left the frontage road near North Iowa Golf and crossed over the westbound lane of the highway intending to make a left turn around 7 a.m.

While doing so, an eastbound vehicle started to change lanes, causing Steenhard to lose control and lay the motorcycle on its side.

He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire medics where he was treated for minor injuries.

