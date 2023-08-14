A woman was injured Sunday morning in Cerro Gordo County after a collision at a rural intersection.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 340th Street and Raven Avenue for a two vehicle crash involving personal injuries.

The release states a 2015 Chevy Silverado was being driven southbound on Raven Avenue by 60-year-old Kathy Brau of St. Olaf, Iowa. Scott Shafer, 51, of Plymouth was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado westbound on 340th Avenue he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Brau at the intersection sending both vehicles into the ditch.

Shafer was uninjured, but Brau was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department with unknown injuries. Shafer was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain control.

Plymouth EMTs assisted at the scene.

Today in history: Aug. 14 1935: The Social Security Act 1941: The Atlantic Charter 1945: Harry Truman 1948: Summer Olympics 1980: Lenin Shipyard 1997: Timothy McVeigh 2011: Keegan Bradley 2015: Cuba 2016: Ryan Lochte 2016: Usain Bolt 2020: James Thompson