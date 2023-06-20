A fire broke out Sunday morning at a northeast Mason City home. No one was injured. Kayli Bang, a resident of the house, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Matthew Rezab
A Mason City woman has been accused of starting a fire in her bedroom that caused the loss of the entire house.
According to court records, 35-year-old Kayli Ann Louise Bang has been charged with first-degree arson and faces up to 25 years in prison.
The affidavit states that at 5:39 a.m. June 11 Bang started the fire at 951 16th St. N.E. in Mason City. Her mother and two other individuals were in the house at the time. Bang allegedly made no attempt to extinguish the fire and tried to prevent a neighbor from doing so.
Bang was charged Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Today in history: June 20
1782: The Great Seal
In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
U.S. State Department
1837: Queen Victoria
In 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
AP
1893: Lizzie Borden
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
Carl Nesensohn
1944: Battle of the Philippine Sea
In 1944, during World War II, Japanese naval forces retreated in the Battle of the Philippine Sea after suffering heavy losses to the victorious American fleet.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1947: Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel
Gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, home of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates.
AP
1947: Harry S. Truman
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman vetoed the Taft-Hartley Act, which was designed to restrict the power of labor unions, but had his veto overriden by Congress.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1967: Muhammad Ali
In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
Anonymous
1972: Richard Nixon
In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18 1/2-minute gap.
AP
1990: Nelson Mandela
In 1990, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie, arrived in New York City for a ticker-tape parade in their honor as they began an eight-city U.S. tour.
ADIL BRADLOW
2012: Eric Holder
Ten years ago: A Republican-controlled House committee voted along party lines, 23-17, to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over Justice Department documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. (The full House voted in favor of the contempt citation eight days later.)
Bill Haber
2014: The Obama Administration
In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.
AP
2017: Prodigy
Rapper Prodigy, a member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, died in Las Vegas at age 42.
Mark Lennihan
2017: Travis Kalanick
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure from investors and Uber’s board.
Jeff Chiu
2022: COVID vaccine
In 2022, the nation’s youngest children got their first chance at vaccines for COVID-19. Roughly 18 million kids under 5 became eligible, and shots began at a few locations.
Carolyn Kaster
