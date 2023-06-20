A Mason City woman has been accused of starting a fire in her bedroom that caused the loss of the entire house.

According to court records, 35-year-old Kayli Ann Louise Bang has been charged with first-degree arson and faces up to 25 years in prison.

The affidavit states that at 5:39 a.m. June 11 Bang started the fire at 951 16th St. N.E. in Mason City. Her mother and two other individuals were in the house at the time. Bang allegedly made no attempt to extinguish the fire and tried to prevent a neighbor from doing so.