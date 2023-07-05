A late night house fire in Mason City was caused by improper and accidental disposal of fireworks.

According to a press release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 302 Ninth Street SE at approximately 11:21 p.m. after a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived they found fire coming out of the garage attached to the house and quickly extinguished it. The interior of the garage received fire, smoke and water damage. The interior of the home received light smoke damage. No one was injured.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m. Fire crews were assisted by the Mason City Police Department.

How wildfires have worsened in recent decades How wildfires have worsened in recent decades The number of wildfires is decreasing, but more acres are burning Wildfire seasons are getting longer Wildfire suppression costs have risen by billions of dollars Lightning fires are causing more damage in the West California's wildfires continue to set records