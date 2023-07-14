Mason City Police have released the identity of a man whose partially decomposed body was found July 6.

Police identified the deceased as 27-year-old David John-Otto Rhoades of Mason City, according to a press release from Chief Jeff Brinkley. The body was identified by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, which concluded there was no evidence of foul play.

The body was found in the 200 block of Seventh Street Northwest around 2:10 p.m. and was unidentifiable when police discovered it. The release states a local family provided information that helped identify the remains after police asked the community for help July 7.

The cause of death has not been released.