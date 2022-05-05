Abesentee ballots for 2022 primary election available May 18

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore announced on Thursday that absentee ballots will be available on Wednesday, May 18, for the 2022 primary election.

According to a press release, an eligible voter may note an absentee ballot at the county auditor's office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter.

A request must include the voter's name, date of birth, current address, political party affiliation, driver's license number, non-operator ID or voter ID PIN number, signature, and the name of the election or date of the election. Requests for absentee ballots should be addressed to Cerro Gordo County Auditor, 220 North Washington Avenue, Mason City IA 50401.

Regular weekday courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The county auditor's office will also open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

For more information, visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

