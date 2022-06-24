A walk through Georgia Hanford Park and Arthur J Gerk Arboretum

After the heavy heat leading into the Summer Solstice, the Georgia Hanford Park and Arthur J Gerk Arboretum was a wonderful space for an early evening stroll.

With the sun slowly setting and the heat keeping mosquitos at bay, the entrance of Georgia Hanford Park and Arthur J Gerk Arboretum welcomed visitors with a slow trickle of water underneath the walkway. Cottonwood fluff lined the sides of the path, dusting the grass with its seeds.

Walking down the path through the east end of Georgia Hanford Park and Arthur J Gerk Arboretum, an open field showed off the expanse of the park. Other than the freshly mowed grass, the field was reminiscent of Iowa's prairie; it felt as if one could see for miles.

Through the spindly amur maples and the soon-to-be-flowering staghorn sumac trees, the shorter trees soon grew taller and were filled with flowers. The short but bright Japanese tree lilac boasted bushels of tiny white flowers, and the northern catalpa towered overhead with larger flowers of similar hue.

Cork trees and buckeye leaves showed the individuality and versatility of deciduous trees. Feeling the cork trees, it's obvious the bark is harvested for wine stoppers. And buckeye trees, whose leaves are so unique, stood next to an array of maples.

A most popular favorite of species, the willow trees stood tall next to the pathway split. Gently swaying in the breeze, willows stood tall next to the water. Algae swirled in the pool, with a giant willow tree standing on either side.

As small animals ran through the greenspace, the more delicate and often overlooked shapes caught my camera. The small berries of the eastern redcedar, the spiral arrangement of the ginkgo leaves on its branches, the bright green growth on conifers began to stand out.

As the sun slowly descended through more than 400 trees and shrubs at Georgia Hanford Park and Arthur J Gerk Arboretum, nature's individuality shone brightly.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

