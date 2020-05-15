A salute to the Class of 2020: Clear Lake recognizes seniors with community parade

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Clear Lake High School seniors drive through downtown Clear Lake as the community shows support during a parade on Friday.
Family and friends show their support to Clear Lake High School seniors Friday as the senior class drives through downtown Clear Lake.
Downtown businesses have signs of support in their windows for Clear Lake High School seniors Friday during a parade.
Clear Lake High School seniors drive through downtown Clear Lake as the community shows support during a parade on Friday.
Clear Lake High School seniors drive through downtown Clear Lake as the community shows support during a parade on Friday.
The Clear Lake High School’s Class of 2020 received a community send-off into the next chapter of their lives Friday evening.
The class’s nearly 100 seniors participated in a 16-mile parade escorted by the Clear Lake Police Department throughout the city and around the lake.
Friday marked the last day of school for Clear Lake students.
The parade was organized by teachers and parents as a surprise to recognize the high school seniors’ accomplishments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The high school graduation ceremony originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until June 21.
Senior Parade 1
Senior Parade 2
Senior Parade 3
Senior Parade 4
Senior Parade 5
Senior Parade 6
Senior Parade 7
Senior Parade 8
Senior Parade 9
Senior Parade 10
Senior Parade 11
Senior Parade 12
Senior Parade 13
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.