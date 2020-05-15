A salute to the Class of 2020: Clear Lake recognizes seniors with community parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Clear Lake High School’s Class of 2020 received a community send-off into the next chapter of their lives Friday evening.

The class’s nearly 100 seniors participated in a 16-mile parade escorted by the Clear Lake Police Department throughout the city and around the lake.

Friday marked the last day of school for Clear Lake students.

The parade was organized by teachers and parents as a surprise to recognize the high school seniors’ accomplishments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school graduation ceremony originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until June 21.

