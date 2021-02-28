 Skip to main content
'A nice tribute': Snowshoes offered at Lime Creek in memory of longtime volunteer
'A nice tribute': Snowshoes offered at Lime Creek in memory of longtime volunteer
'A nice tribute': Snowshoes offered at Lime Creek in memory of longtime volunteer

An outdoor enthusiast is being remembered at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City.

The nature center recently received 27 new pairs of snowshoes, thanks to a memorial gift from the family of the late Curt Krieger, of Mason City, who died in July 2019. He was 67.

Krieger Snow Design

Curt Krieger makes patterns in the snow while snowshoeing on Quarry Lake at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City in 2015. The nature center purchased snowshoes to offer in his memory earlier this year.

“It’s really special,” said Krieger’s wife of 46 years, Cathy. “It’s a nice tribute to him.”

Krieger, a retired Iowa Department of Natural Resources environmental protection agent, loved snowshoeing and many other outdoor recreational activities.

He rarely missed a day on the trails of Lime Creek and he could often be seen with a bag picking up trash and cans along the way.

Krieger was a dedicated nature center volunteer, who helped on weekends and during its events.

In 2015, he received the Friend of Lime Creek Nature Center award, which recognizes individuals, families and organizations for exceptional efforts in the area of conservation education and the nature center’s mission.

“He just enjoyed Lime Creek so much,” said Todd Von Ehwegen, Cerro Gordo County conservation education manager. “He saw the value and beauty of it and soaked it in every time he was out here.”

Krieger snow shoes

Twenty-seven sets of snowshoes at Lime Creek Nature Center bear a memorial insignia honoring the late Curt Krieger, who was a longtime volunteer at the center.

About a year ago, Lime Creek reached out to Wayne’s Ski and Cycle in Mason City about purchasing snowshoes with money it had received in Krieger’s memory.

Lime Creek Nature Center already had snowshoes people could sign out to use when they were visiting the center and its trails during the week, but Von Ehwegen said some of them were getting worn out.

Friend of Lime Creek 2015

Curt Krieger, right, received the Friend of Lime Creek Nature Center award in 2015 for his exceptional efforts in the area of conservation education and the nature center's mission. He died in July 2019 at 67 years old. 

Snowshoes were “a perfect match” to honor Krieger’s great interest in outdoor recreation and Lime Creek, he said.

The snowshoes, which weren’t in stock at that time, arrived earlier this year, and Wayne's Ski and Cycle installed plaques made at Metalcraft on every pair that says, “In Memory of Curt Krieger, A True Friend of Nature.”

Krieger worked part-time at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle for many years, and owner Matt Curtis said he was a “big part of the store and the store’s family.”

“We were very happy to be part of it and do the little bit we could to help memorialize something so dear to his heart,” Curtis said.

The Lime Creek Nature Center shared information about the new snowshoes on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The post garnered 223 reactions, 13 comments and 21 shares within a 24-hour period.

“He’d be absolutely blown away by all those comments,” Cathy said.

Von Ehwegen said the new snowshoes purchased in Krieger’s memory will be reserved for organized groups and events that Lime Creek staff are working with, like school groups, youth programs and others.

Its older snowshoes will continue to be available, at no cost, to the public during the week and some weekends when the nature center is staffed.

Jefferson Elementary fourth graders were the first ones to use the new snowshoes on Monday, which he said was pretty cool to see.

Von Ehwegen, who considered Krieger a friend, said he was a great ambassador for Lime Creek and all the activities that could be done there.

Snowshoeing’s popularity has grown over the years at Lime Creek, he said, giving credit to Krieger, who would make designs in the snow while snowshoeing for all the enjoy.

“He touched a lot of people and I think he really opened up outdoor recreation to a lot of people,” he said. “We really miss him out here.”

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.

