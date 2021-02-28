'A nice tribute': Snowshoes offered at Lime Creek in memory of longtime volunteer

Lime Creek Nature Center already had snowshoes people could sign out to use when they were visiting the center and its trails during the week, but Von Ehwegen said some of them were getting worn out.

Snowshoes were “a perfect match” to honor Krieger’s great interest in outdoor recreation and Lime Creek, he said.

The snowshoes, which weren’t in stock at that time, arrived earlier this year, and Wayne's Ski and Cycle installed plaques made at Metalcraft on every pair that says, “In Memory of Curt Krieger, A True Friend of Nature.”

Krieger worked part-time at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle for many years, and owner Matt Curtis said he was a “big part of the store and the store’s family.”

“We were very happy to be part of it and do the little bit we could to help memorialize something so dear to his heart,” Curtis said.

The Lime Creek Nature Center shared information about the new snowshoes on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The post garnered 223 reactions, 13 comments and 21 shares within a 24-hour period.

“He’d be absolutely blown away by all those comments,” Cathy said.