A lush lawn leaves a good first impression
Many people believe their yards are an extension of their homes.

Brice Robertson, co-owner of Service, Ltd., in Clear Lake and Albert Lea, Minnesota, thinks that is spot on, and that people should pay attention to their yards just as they would their homes.

Yards are a good first impression.

And with back yard entertaining becoming more of a thing and a new way of life for millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more purposeful in their yards, designating areas for eating, working and playing.

It’s always been important to keep yards in top condition, but now they are used more than ever. Work done in yards now in the fall will determine the quality of the video conference call backdrop, or beautiful spring blooms next year.

Robertson said that the best way for folks to enjoy their yards in the spring and summer is prep them in the fall. 

"People should be proud of their yards," said Robertson, who has been serving the Mason City area for more than 35 years. "Fall is super important when it comes to yards. With fall care, you are getting a perfect start for spring."

Robertson suggests two treatments in the fall to ensure that perfect yard in the spring. He believes an application of weed control and then fertilizer can set the stage for a greener, more lush lawn in the spring.

And if you want to go the extra yard, so to speak, aeration in both the fall and spring can only enhance what you already have.

"It's not a one and done," Robertson said of prepping lawns in the fall for a better lawn in the spring. "If I had to pick two times to treat a yard, it would be fall and late spring. That's when you see the big difference in lawns."

Robertson said he likes to drive around town in spring to see yards that are perfect and green. He said people assume that is a product of lawn care in the spring.

"Most of the time, those yards were taken care of in the fall and spring," he said. "Fall preparation is very important for greener yards in the spring."

To read more about Service, Ltd., and what the local company offers, please visit https://serviceltdlawn.com/ or call 641-357-8873.

Robertson said folks interested in receiving a free quote for services can fill out the form online or call to talk to him or one of his associates. 

"We're busy in the fall, but we are always taking new customers," he said.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

HELPFUL LAWN CARE TIPS

The TurfMutt Foundation – an environmental education and stewardship program that encourages outdoor living and caring for green spaces – offers in its latest release the following tips to help you keep your backyard in top shape for work, play and enjoyment through the seasons.

KEEP MOWING

Grass still needs regular care to stay healthy. Grass that is too high may attract lawn-damaging field mice. Shorter grass is more resistant to diseases and traps fewer falling leaves. Cutting it low allows more sun to reach the crown of the grass, so less leaf will turn brown in the winter. However, cutting off too much at one time can be damaging, so never trim more than a third of the grass blades off in a single cutting. Put mower blades on the lowest settings for the last two cuts of the fall season.

AERATE GRASS

Compressed soil hurts grass health. Aerating punches holes into the soil and lets oxygen, water and nutrients into a lawn. Use a walk-behind aerator or get an attachment to pull behind a riding mower.

MULCH LEAVES

Many mowers can mulch leaves with an attachment. Since mulching with a mower can mix grass clippings with leaf particles, these nitrogen-rich grass particles and carbon-rich leaf particles will compost more quickly. Together, they return nutrients to the soil.

TRIM AND SHORE UP TREES AND BUSHES

Use trimmers, chainsaws or pole pruners to cut back trees, shrubs and plants. Make sure branches are safely trimmed back from overhead lines, and are not in danger of falling on a home or structure in winter weather. You may need to tie or brace limbs of upright evergreens or plants to prevent them from breaking in high winds or snow. Call a professional arborist for big trees or hard to reach spots.

REPAIR BALD SPOTS

Fall is a great time to patch those bald or thin spots that have cropped up on a lawn due to wear and tear. The easiest way to do this is with an all-in-one lawn repair mixture (found at most garden shops and home centers). Use a garden rake or de-thatcher to scratch loose the soil on the spot.

PLANT FALL BULBS AND OTHER PLANTS

Autumn is the season to plant for spring blooms. Check the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map before deciding what to plant.

