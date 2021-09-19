A lush lawn leaves a good first impression

Many people believe their yards are an extension of their homes.
Brice Robertson, co-owner of Service, Ltd., in Clear Lake and Albert Lea, Minnesota, thinks that is spot on, and that people should pay attention to their yards just as they would their homes.
Yards are a good first impression.
And with back yard entertaining becoming more of a thing and a new way of life for millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more purposeful in their yards, designating areas for eating, working and playing.
It’s always been important to keep yards in top condition, but now they are used more than ever. Work done in yards now in the fall will determine the quality of the video conference call backdrop, or beautiful spring blooms next year.
Robertson said that the best way for folks to enjoy their yards in the spring and summer is prep them in the fall.
"People should be proud of their yards," said Robertson, who has been serving the Mason City area for more than 35 years. "Fall is super important when it comes to yards. With fall care, you are getting a perfect start for spring."
Robertson suggests two treatments in the fall to ensure that perfect yard in the spring. He believes an application of weed control and then fertilizer can set the stage for a greener, more lush lawn in the spring.
And if you want to go the extra yard, so to speak, aeration in both the fall and spring can only enhance what you already have.
"It's not a one and done," Robertson said of prepping lawns in the fall for a better lawn in the spring. "If I had to pick two times to treat a yard, it would be fall and late spring. That's when you see the big difference in lawns."
Robertson said he likes to drive around town in spring to see yards that are perfect and green. He said people assume that is a product of lawn care in the spring.
"Most of the time, those yards were taken care of in the fall and spring," he said. "Fall preparation is very important for greener yards in the spring."
